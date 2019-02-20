FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SOGO, UXIN, GE and MHLD

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Sogou Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase in Sogou merchants' sales of counterfeit goods; (ii) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because Sogou's existing software, advertising procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese regulations, and would need to be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses; (iii) Sogou's cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou's cost of revenues, as Sogou was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition; (iv) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company's AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness; (v) as a result of altering its smart hardware strategy, Sogou had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware revenue in the second half of 2018; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Sogou's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/sogou-inc/?wire=3

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Investors Affected: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Uxin Limited. The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin's 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/uxin-limited-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Investors Affected: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in General Electric Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power's flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power's goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/general-electric-company-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Investors Affected: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden's underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust's insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust's insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/maiden-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 334

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967