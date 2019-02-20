Agrisel Names Tim Martel Vice President of Sales and Marketing

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrisel USA Inc. ("Agrisel" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the formulation and distribution of value-added products to dealers and distributors in the agricultural, poultry, turf and ornamental, golf course, home and garden, and specialty pest control markets, today named Tim Martel as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



Art Assad, Agrisel President and Founder stated, "I'm thrilled to welcome Tim to the Agrisel team at an exciting point in our growth curve. Having been a customer of Tim's for years, I have a keen appreciation for the way he does business and most importantly, the way he places value on the importance of relationships. I believe much of our success over the last 20 years can be attributed to a shared belief and value system to those of Tim."

Assad continued, "Our team is looking forward to leveraging his leadership, relationships and track record of success as we pursue our future growth plans."

Prior to joining Agrisel, Mr. Martel served as Regional Sales Manager at Helm Agro for the last seven plus years where he was responsible for: National Key Account Management, New Product Business Development, Various Product Marketing Initiatives and Territory Management.

"I'm excited to join Agrisel at such a pivotal time," commented Martel. "I believe Agrisel serves a specialized segment of the AG and Specialty markets which will allow me to build long term mutually beneficial customer relationships that will bring value to our existing and future customer base. I've known Art for many years and feel strongly that our relationship will be highly complementary to the benefit of both Agrisel and our customers. I am looking forward to hitting the ground running and building on the strong foundation that Art has put in place."

About Agrisel USA, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Agrisel USA is a leader in packaging, formulation and distribution of value-added products to resellers and distributors. Agrisel specializes in unique packaging on many post patent AG and Specialty Market Products. Agrisel USA's products are available and distributed throughout the United States and the Caribbean. All products are produced in the United States.

