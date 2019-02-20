Voci Technologies Appoints CEO, CFO and VP of Operations; Reaches Major Corporate Milestones

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voci Technologies , a leading speech analytics platform provider, today announced that it has made strategic senior-level appointments to the executive team, naming industry veteran, Michael Coney as its CEO, Tony Ryan as CFO, and Tim Wallick as Vice President of Operations. The appointments position the company for continued growth, building upon a year of record sales, as well as staff expansion.



"Michael's industry knowledge, strategic expertise and leadership have been invaluable to the company," said Voci co-founder Anthony Gadient, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Strategy Officer. "Combined with the expertise that Tony and Tim bring, we have a powerful team to help us get to the next level – delivering innovative speech analytics to our ever-growing customer base and expanding upon a year of record growth in terms of staff, partners and revenue."

Following a successful Series B funding round in March 2018, Voci firmly established itself as a leader in speech-to-text analytics technologies. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company grew its user base by more than 300 percent year over year, enabling an additional 4,000 new agents to leverage its technology to gain insights that enhance customer experience, increase operational effectiveness and manage risk. Voci continues to grow its partner-base with several new partners in the customer experience management systems, workforce management and Call Center as a Service (CCaaS) sectors.

In 2018, Voci Technologies realized a 48 percent increase in year-over-year revenue and expanded into new markets. It also increased its headcount by 74 percent, hiring key staff in Sales & Marketing, Research & Development and Cloud Infrastructure.

Michael Coney, CEO

Coney, who was previously the COO of Voci Technologies, now will lead the company's senior executive team in developing long-term business strategy and market expansion, including building industry alliances and partnerships. As CEO, he also will establish operational policies and oversee fiscal activity and compliance. Coney's extensive executive experience includes managing high-growth companies, raising capital and working with a wide range of investors at start-ups and large public companies. Prior to joining Voci Technologies, Coney served as CEO of Unitrends and before that, directed sales, support and consulting services at large global enterprises, such as VERITAS Software, Sun Microsystems, and Monster.com. Coney, who served in the U.S. Army, earned his bachelor's degree in Science and Technology from the New York Institute of Technology. He also attended the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School, Business and Economics Executive Training.

Tony Ryan, CFO

Ryan has more than 20 years of experience in the tech industry, where he held a variety of executive operating and financial roles at public and private technology companies. He served as CFO at Primal Palate, Transim Technology Corporation, TimeSys and Ansoft Corporation. Tony was also Director, IP Strategy at Arrow Electronics and COO and CFO for DesignAdvance Systems. Previously, Tony was a Certified Public Accountant at KPMG LLP. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in Accounting from San Diego University.

Tim Wallick, Vice President, Operations

Wallick has more than 12 years of leadership experience in the tech industry. His experience spans finance, sales, product development and operations. He served as CFO of Unitrends where he played a key role in growing the company from $3M into an industry leader and achieving 23 consecutive quarters of growth. Wallick also founded a social media startup that tracks and rewards word-of-mouth marketing. Earlier in his career, Wallick was the CFO at a high-growth aftermarket automotive distributor and was a public auditor at a large regional firm in South Florida. Wallick earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University.



About Voci Technologies

Pittsburgh-based Voci Technologies combines artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms to deliver the best-in-class enterprise speech analytics platform. Voci's innovative technology and strategic partnerships enable contact centers of all sizes to extract actionable intelligence from voice data to improve customer experience, operational efficiency and compliance requirements. Voci's open platform gives its customers and partners the freedom to choose the deployment methods and analytic solutions that best meet their business needs. The company is backed by leading investors, including Grotech Ventures and Harbert Venture Partners. To learn more about Voci, visit http://www.vocitec.com .