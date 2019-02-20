IntelePeer Announces John Ward Promotion to Chief Technical Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelePeer, the leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider for enterprises, has promoted John Ward to the position of Chief Technical Officer. He reports directly to IntelePeer CEO, Frank Fawzi, and is responsible for development and engineering.



"John has been integral to IntelePeer's growth as a communications platform provider," said Fawzi. "He has a deep background building critical technical platforms and services. In recent years his team has delivered a fantastic combination of applications, features, and services for our global customer base."

In his position as SVP of R&D and Engineering, Ward led the development and deployment of IntelePeer's global Communications Platform as a Service. Companies are under pressure to manage digital transformation initiatives and provide quality customer experiences throughout a growing number of communications channels. IntelePeer's CPaaS platform was designed with the entire enterprise in mind, enabling businesses to quickly and easily solve these challenges with today's latest communications technology.

"We accomplished an incredible amount of work in 2018, deploying an industry-leading global omni-channel communications platform," said Ward. "IntelePeer's CPaaS builds on our rock-solid platform reliability, and it adds scalability, real-time visibility and control, and a rich set of features that our customers love. The feedback from our customers and partners has been incredible."

Ward brings with him over twenty-five years of experience in technical product development, including positions in architecture and development at Level 3, Hewlett Packard, and MCI. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Colorado State University.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer delivers an omni-channel communications platform built for the enterprise. We believe that business communications are meant for more than just simple interactions – they should enable businesses to deliver truly delightful experiences. With our voice, messaging, ready-to-use applications, open APIs, and analytics, companies can build and integrate communications-enabled workflows to create world-class customer experiences and improve business processes through automation. Our full-stack solution is backed by a rock-solid network and a team of experts who provide nothing but award-winning customer service. It's time to move beyond basic communications! Visit www.intelepeer.com to learn more.

