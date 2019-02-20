GLNCY, GLCNF INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Glencore plc; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GLNCY, GLCNF

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Glencore plc (OTC:GLNCY, GLCNF)) resulting from allegations that Glencore may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On December 5, 2018, Reuters reported that Glencore and other trading firms paid over $30 million in bribes to employees of state-owned oil company Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a graft scheme that Brazilian prosecutors believe may still be ongoing. As part of the scheme, Petrobras employees offered the trading companies lower prices for oil, derivatives, and storage tanks, then shared in the savings. According to the article, top executives of the companies had "total and unequivocal" knowledge of the graft scheme. On this news, shares of Glencore fell sharply on December 6, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Glencore investors. If you purchased shares of Glencore please visit the firm's website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1373.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com .

