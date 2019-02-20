Lantronix to Introduce Its Latest Wireless Embedded Gateway Innovation for Industrial IoT Applications at Embedded World

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it will be previewing its xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway and combo WiFi® and Bluetooth® module at Embedded World 2019.



"Embedded World is the ideal venue to show off our cutting-edge IoT technology to embedded designers developing the next-generation of connected products as well as the wider IoT industry," said Shahram Mehraban, vice president of marketing, Lantronix. "In the xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway, we are delivering a compact module that can provide the performance, security features, and flexibility needed to power the most demanding industrial IoT applications, and we're excited to demonstrate its capabilities, and those of our other solutions, at this premier global event."

The xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway is a combo dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth gateway in a compact module form factor. It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard (also known as Wi-Fi 5) that is ideal for IoT applications that require peak wireless performance and range within wireless networks of today and tomorrow. The production-ready embedded firmware included in the xPico 270 allows OEMs to quickly add robust dual-band industrial Wi-Fi, dual mode Bluetooth, and Ethernet network connectivity with enterprise security into their connected devices. Like the other products in the xPico 200 family, xPico 270 comes pre-tested and pre-integrated with MACH10® Global Device Management, and Lantronix Gateway Central, and incorporates InfiniShield™ – Lantronix' comprehensive device security framework that includes secure boot technology.

"In the industrial sector, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Ethernet are the primary connectivity protocols for IoT applications and sensors," said Dilip Sarangan, Global Research Director, Frost & Sullivan. " Security is one of the most essential features for industrial users and the secure boot technology implementation in the xPico 270 gateway allows Lantronix to serve its industrial customers with a solution that would accelerate their decision to implement an IoT solution."

The xPico 270 modules are sampling today with our early access customers and evaluation kits will be available next quarter. Embedded World takes place in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, February 26-28, 2018. Lantronix will be exhibiting its solutions and hosting demonstrations and discussions that exemplify the latest in embedded product and technology advances in Hall 3A, booth 300.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.



