BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL), today announced that Therese Tucker, CEO, and Mark Partin, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:
The JMP Securities Technology Conference
Location: San Francisco, CA
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. PST
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Location: San Francisco, CA
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Presentation time: 1:30 p.m. PST
The presentations will be webcast live and archived on BlackLine's investor relations web site at https://investors.blackline.com.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Over 2,600 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc., visit https://www.blackline.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
BlackLine
Alexandra Geller
747.242.2863
alex.geller@blackline.com
The Blueshirt Group
Maria Riley
415.217.2631
maria@blueshirtgroup.com