BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (NASDAQ:BL), today announced that Therese Tucker, CEO, and Mark Partin, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:



The JMP Securities Technology Conference

Location: San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. PST

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Presentation time: 1:30 p.m. PST

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on BlackLine's investor relations web site at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Over 2,600 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc., visit https://www.blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

BlackLine

Alexandra Geller

747.242.2863

alex.geller@blackline.com

The Blueshirt Group

Maria Riley

415.217.2631

maria@blueshirtgroup.com