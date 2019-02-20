Reminder: Constellation Brands to Present at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, February 20, 2019

VICTOR, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, reiterates that Bill Newlands, president and chief operating officer, and David Klein, chief financial officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Florida. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. EST and is expected to cover the company's strategic business activities, including a discussion on portfolio strategy; financial and operational performance; and outlook for the future, including a discussion on the accounting methodology and potential impact on fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 non-cash equity in earnings from the company's Canopy Growth investment.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company's website at www.cbrands.com by following the instructions in the "Investors" section under "Events & Presentations." Following the presentation, the webcast will be available on the company's website for replay through the close of business on Friday, March 29, 2019. Financial and statistical information discussed in the presentation and a reconciliation of any reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures will also be available on the company's website in the "Investors" section under "Reporting."



