Vericel to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced participation in multiple upcoming investor conferences.
- Nick Colangelo, president and CEO and Gerard Michel, CFO and VP of Corporate Development will be attending the BTIG Annual Healthcare Conference in Snowbird, UT on Wednesday, February 27, 2019
- Nick Colangelo, president and CEO will present the latest company overview at the 8th Annual Leerink Partners Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Friday, March, 1 2019 at 10:00AM ET with live webcast at http://wsw.com/webcast/leerink32/vcel/
The presentation may also be accessed from the news and events section of the Vericel website.
About Vericel Corporation
Vericel is a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.
Global Media Contacts:
David Schull
Russo Partners LLC
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
+1 212-845-4271 (office)
+1 858-717-2310 (mobile)
Karen Chase
Russo Partners LLC
Karen.chase@russopartnersllc.com
+1 646-942-5627 (office)
+1 917-547-0434 (mobile)
Investor Contacts:
Chad Rubin
Solebury Trout
crubin@troutgroup.com
+1 (646) 378-2947
Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
lstern@troutgroup.com
+1 (646) 378-2922