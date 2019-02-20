Vericel to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced participation in multiple upcoming investor conferences.



Nick Colangelo, president and CEO and Gerard Michel, CFO and VP of Corporate Development will be attending the BTIG Annual Healthcare Conference in Snowbird, UT on Wednesday, February 27, 2019



Nick Colangelo, president and CEO will present the latest company overview at the 8th Annual Leerink Partners Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Friday, March, 1 2019 at 10:00AM ET with live webcast at http://wsw.com/webcast/leerink32/vcel/

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

Global Media Contacts:

David Schull

Russo Partners LLC

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com

+1 212-845-4271 (office)

+1 858-717-2310 (mobile)

Karen Chase

Russo Partners LLC

Karen.chase@russopartnersllc.com

+1 646-942-5627 (office)

+1 917-547-0434 (mobile)

Investor Contacts:

Chad Rubin

Solebury Trout

crubin@troutgroup.com

+1 (646) 378-2947

Lee Stern

Solebury Trout

lstern@troutgroup.com

+1 (646) 378-2922