CareDx Drives Personalized Medicine in Transplantation at CEOT

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced that CareDx will lead a mainstage presence at the 2019 Cutting Edge of Transplantation (CEOT) in Phoenix, Arizona, from February 21 – 23.



The 2019 theme at CEOT is No Size Fits All: Uncovering the Potential of Personalized Transplantation. AlloSure is prominently featured in the main program. Dr. Roy Bloom, Medical Director, Kidney/Pancreas Transplant Program at University of Pennsylvania and the lead author on AlloSure's clinical validation publication, will be presenting "The Force is in the cfDNA" from the main stage on the opening day. Dr. Kiran Khush, transplant cardiologist at Stanford and a principal investigator for the CareDx sponsored HeartCare registry SHORE, will be presenting "Donor Derived Cell Free DNA - Has the Answer Been There All Along?"

"The CEOT program highlights CareDx's close collaboration with a very large number of the clinical leaders of advances in transplantation. I am glad to see that AlloSure and the clinicians that CareDx has partnered with in the development of AlloSure are prominently featured across the kidney, heart, and lung program tracks," said Jim Yee, Chief Medical Officer, CareDx. "The theme of Personalized Transplantation shows the impact we are having in the field, driven by our dedication to transplant patient outcomes."

CareDx is hosting a lunch symposium on Personalizing Allograft Health Surveillance with AlloSure at CEOT on Friday, February 22. "The AlloSure results have had a very positive impact on our patients and practice. I am excited to share my center's experience with the transplant community," said Dr. Tarek Alhamad, M.D., Medical Director of Transplant Nephrology at Barnes Jewish Medical Center. The symposium's agenda is as follows:

Case studies highlighting clinical utility of AlloSure

Tarek Alhamad, M.D., Medical Director of Transplant Nephrology, at Barnes Jewish Medical Center

Stanley Jordan, M.D., Director of the Nephrology Division, Ceders Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center

Panel discussion on AlloSure use in management of lung, heart, and pancreas transplant patients

Kiran Khush, M.D., Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University Medical Center.

Mark Nicolls, M.D., Pulmonologist, Stanford University Medical Center

Jon A. Kobashigawa, M.D., Director of the Heart Transplant Program of Cedars-Sinai

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

