Principia Biopharma to Present at 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing transformative oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology, today announced that management will present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink global healthcare conference on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 10:00am ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.



The presentation will be available via live webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page of the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.principiabio.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 60 days.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing transformative oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology. Principia's proprietary Tailored Covalency® platform enables Principia to design and develop reversible and irreversible covalent, small molecule inhibitors with potencies and selectivities that have the potential to rival those of injectable biologics yet maintain the convenience of a pill. PRN1008, a reversible covalent BTK inhibitor, is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with pemphigus, an orphan autoimmune disease, and in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with immune thrombocytopenic purpura, a rare hematological disease. PRN2246, a covalent BTK inhibitor which crosses the blood-brain barrier, has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, and has been partnered with Sanofi for development in multiple sclerosis and, potentially, for other diseases of the central nervous system. PRN1371, a covalent inhibitor of Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with bladder cancer. For more information, please visit www.principiabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

