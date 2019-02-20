IMImobile appoints North America CEO

LONDON and TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global enterprise cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC , today announced the appointment of Bruce Bales as Chief Executive Officer, North America reporting to Jay Patel, Group Chief Executive.



Industry veteran Bales joins IMImobile with more than 20 years of executive experience driving business growth and innovation across North America for public communications technology companies such as AT&T, Glenayre Technologies, and CLX Communications. Bruce will work alongside Tim Miller, President, IMImobile North America to continue IMImobile's expansion in both the U.S. and Canada.

Following IMImobile's acquisitions over the last 18 months, which include established mobile communication platform providers SUMOTEXT Corporation, Impact Mobile and email service provider Express Pigeon, Bales joins with responsibility for consolidating and growing the company's North American operations across the enterprises, carriers and application service providers it serves.

"I am delighted to be joining IMImobile at this exciting time as we continue the integration of people and processes that support what is already an impressive roster of some of North America's most admired brands, wireless operators, and application service providers. As we accelerate our distribution of IMImobile's proven solution offerings to the customers of the businesses we have acquired, Tim and I are committed to maintaining IMImobile's unique heritage and reputation of product reliability, service, and support," commented Bruce Bales, Chief Executive Officer, IMImobile North America.

Jay Patel, Group Chief Executive, added, "We strongly believe that there is a great market opportunity for IMImobile's cloud communications suite in North America and Bruce has deep experience in this specific market and of growing technology businesses. He is a well-regarded executive in the industry, and with his capabilities and the commercial and technical teams we have established in the region we now have a strong foundation for future growth."

Tim Miller, President, IMImobile North America, further commented: "Everyone knows that Bruce Bales is a pioneer in the Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) sector. He is uniquely qualified to scale our operations as we help more companies digitally transform their customer engagement processes, to leverage an ever-expanding list of channels, channel partners, and marketing clouds. It's also very satisfying to announce that our first decision together was to bring Dave Lawson on board as VP of Strategic Services. I've known and admired Dave back to his days at 5th Finger, Knotice, and Ignition One. Our customers are going to benefit from his unique ability to analyse data to shape and execute measurable digital marketing strategies."

Bruce Bales and IMImobile will be present at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona where it will be showcasing RCS (Rich Communication Service) demos with brands such as Hermes, DPD, Shell, Barclays and Pizza Hut at the Google stand, located at GSMA Innovation City, Hall 4 Stand 4A30.

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a cloud communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs. IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform manages over 42 billion messages and 44 billion commerce transactions a year across the world. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally. IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Toronto, Little Rock, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

About IMImobile North America

IMImobile North America services a diverse roster of both public and private enterprises and wireless operators that include the U.S. Department of Education, Starbucks, Avis/Budget Group, Guitar Center, Estée Lauder, Harbor Freight, Schneider National, Southwest Airlines, Astellas, LASIK Vision Institute, Agile Health, AT&T, Sprint, Rogers Wireless, and TELUS Corporation.

