YY to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 4, 2019

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) ("YY" or the "Company"), a leading live streaming social media platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, March 4, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (or Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:00 am Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:



United States: +1-845-675-0438 International: +65-6713-5440 China Domestic: 400-120-0654 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6776 Conference ID: #8476342

The replay will be accessible through March 12, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-9003-4211 Conference ID: #8476342

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.

About YY Inc.

YY Inc. ("YY" or the "Company") is a leading live streaming social media platform in China. The Company's highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact:

YY Inc.

Matthew Zhao

Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000

Email: IR@YY.com

YY Inc.

Maggie Yan

Email: IR@YY.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: (+1) 646 915-1611

Email: IR@YY.com