YY to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 4, 2019
GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) ("YY" or the "Company"), a leading live streaming social media platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, March 4, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (or Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:00 am Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|+1-845-675-0438
|International:
|+65-6713-5440
|China Domestic:
|400-120-0654
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3018-6776
|Conference ID:
|#8476342
The replay will be accessible through March 12, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|+1-646-254-3697
|International:
|+61-2-9003-4211
|Conference ID:
|#8476342
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.
About YY Inc.
YY Inc. ("YY" or the "Company") is a leading live streaming social media platform in China. The Company's highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.
Investor Relations Contact:
YY Inc.
Matthew Zhao
Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000
Email: IR@YY.com
YY Inc.
Maggie Yan
Email: IR@YY.com
ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: (+1) 646 915-1611
Email: IR@YY.com