National Holdings Corporation to Host Conference Call on Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) ("National" or the "Company"), a leading full service independent brokerage, investment banking, trading and asset management firm providing diverse services including tax preparation, today announced that a conference call will be held, today, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss results for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. Michael Mullen, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.

In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-800-272-6255 and provide the conference name: National Holdings Earnings Call. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available for replay on the Company's website at www.yournational.com, for a period of 30 days after the call.

About National Holdings Corporation

National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that, through its affiliates, provides a range of services, including independent retail brokerage and advisory services, investment banking, institutional sales and trading, equity research, financial planning, market making, tax preparation, insurance, to corporations, institutions, high net-worth and retail investors. With approximately 1,000 advisors, registered reps, traders, sales associates and corporate staff, National Holdings operates through various subsidiaries including National Securities Corporation, National Asset Management, Inc., National Insurance Corporation, National Tax and Financial Services Inc. (formerly Gilman Ciocia, Inc.) and GC Capital Corporation. Formed as a holding company in 1996, National Holdings' largest subsidiary National Securities Corporation has been in business since 1947. National Holdings is headquartered in New York and Florida. For more information, visit www.yournational.com.



