Nano One Presenting at BMO 28th Global Metals and Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB). Nano One Materials Corp., is pleased to announce that Dr. Stephen Campbell, Nano One's Chief Technology Officer, has been invited to speak at the Bank of Montreal's 28th Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida. Dr. Campbell will be speaking alongside Kimberly Berman, BMO's Special Projects Analyst specializing in battery chemistry, as part of the "Battery 101 – Intro to New Technology Session" in Ballroom C from 12:30pm – 1:30pm EST on Sunday, February 24th 2019. This session will introduce attendees to trends in lithium ion battery technology and raw materials.



The annual conference brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world – more than 1,500 professionals representing approximately 500 organizations from 35 countries and 6 continents. The event is one of the premier conferences in the world as it relates to metals and mining.

"Ms. Berman's reports on the lithium ion battery supply chain are insightful and informative," said Dr. Campbell. "I am excited to be speaking to BMO's audience about Nano One and the influence of next generation technologies on battery metals and the supply chain."

Nano One's Paul Matysek (Chairman), Dan Blondal (CEO) and John Lando (President) will also be attending the conference meeting with institutional investors from February 24th – 27th.

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca .

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for the full range of cathode materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends.

Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and to optimize its technology across a range of materials. The pilot plant is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

