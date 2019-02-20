MWC 19: Nokia small cells provide new mmWave and mid-band options to ensure optimal indoor and outdoor 5G coverage

Press Release

mmWave small cell offers flexible deployment to cover extreme-traffic outdoor areas with high capacity 5G connectivity

Espoo, Finland - In advance of Mobile World Congress, Nokia today announces two new additions to its AirScale small cells portfolio that extend the high performance of 5G both indoors and outdoors and support a wide range of use cases. A compact millimeter wave (mmWave) radio offers cost-effective 5G outdoor coverage of extremely high traffic areas such as airports, stadiums and busy pedestrian zones. In addition, a new 5G pico Remote Radio Head for the Nokia AirScale Indoor Radio System enables an upgrade of indoor coverage to 5G without replacing installed hardware, even in complex buildings such as hospitals and shopping malls.

Ubiquitous 5G connectivity requires deploying high-band mmWave for ultra-high capacity but limited coverage and deploying lower bands for wider coverage with lower capacity. As operators densify their networks to meet the extreme capacity requirements of a variety of use cases, it is critical to deploy the appropriate small cell technology to ensure reliable 5G performance.

Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst, Mobile Experts said: "Nokia's expanding small cell portfolio, including 5G pico Remote Radio Heads and millimeter wave small cells, expands the operator's toolkit as they deploy 5G into challenging places. Expanding with 5G is critical, as demand is growing faster than capacity in the LTE network. Nokia's end-to-end capability puts them in position to tie things together-C-band, LAA, mm-wave, indoor, outdoor, for operators and private enterprises."

Mark Atkinson, Head of 5G and Small Cells of Nokia said: "Small cells are perfectly suited for using 5G mmWave and mid-bands to deliver very high capacity to support the busiest traffic areas and ensure subscribers always enjoy the highest quality services. We are building on our small cells leadership to enable operators to deploy almost any scenario of 4G indoor and outdoor capacity and coverage that can be upgraded to 5G New Radio using a choice of spectrum bands."

The new 5G AirScale mmWave Radio supports 28 GHz and 39 GHz bands to provide extreme high-capacity for the busiest traffic locations.

Compact, high-power small cell offers a range of deployment options for easy installation.

Allows 180-degree, 360-degree and multi-band deployments to provide flexible coverage that meets mmWave radio signal attenuation challenges.

Support for eCPRI connectivity to a distributed data center provides high capacity fronthaul

Can be flexible to support baseband unit functionality using a modular compact component

The new 5G pico Remote Radio Head supports sub-6 GHz to provide 5G coverage and capacity in busy indoor locations.

Operators can upgrade existing installations to 5G simply by attaching 5G pico Remote Radio Heads directly to the AirScale smart HUB and by daisy-chaining them with existing legacy technology pico Remote Radio Heads.

Deployable on an existing Distributed Antenna System.

High 4 x 250 mW output power for a wide coverage area.

New dual port Ethernet extender allows pico Remote Radio Heads to be located up to 200m away from the smart HUB for even greater deployment flexibility.



Nokia is a global leader in 5G with the industry's only end-to-end portfolio that is available globally. With more than 70 engagements underway, our 5G solutions, software and services allow our customers to take advantage of the promise of this next generation of network technology. Learn more about Nokia 5G.

Resources

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

