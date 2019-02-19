Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in the BTIG Medical Technology, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

MEDFORD, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today the Company plans to participate in the upcoming BTIG Medical Technology, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, Utah. Chembio's management will be participating in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Due to the format of this event no webcast is available.



About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company's patented DPP® technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio's extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP® technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease, a number of which are under active development with collaboration partners. Chembio's products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Headquartered in Medford, NY, Chembio is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization (ISO) directive 13485. Learn more at www.chembio.com .

