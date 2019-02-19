Market Overview

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

February 19, 2019
  • Declared fourth quarter distribution of $0.81 per limited partner unit; increased by 11.7% percent year-over-year
  • Annual net cash from operations was $148.0 million
  • Annual distributable cash flow up 43% year over year compared to 2017
  • Distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.19x for 2018
  • Balance sheet positioned to support future growth; Total leverage ratio of approximately 4.1x

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $21.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $18.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2017. Net cash from operating activities was $90.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $9.8 million in the prior year period. Distributable cash flow was $27.6 million in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $21.9 million in the prior-year period. Reconciliation of cash from operating activities as reported under U.S. GAAP to distributable cash flow is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

For the fourth quarter 2018, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $40.8 million compared to $31.2 million in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily due to the contribution from the Big Spring logistics assets acquired from Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek US") effective March 1, 2018. Reconciliation of net income attributable to all partners as reported under U.S. GAAP to EBITDA is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

For 2018, net income attributable to all partners was $90.2 million, or $2.65 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $69.4 million, or $2.09 per diluted common limited partner unit in 2017. Net cash from operations was $148.0 million and distributable cash flow was $121.6 million in 2018 compared to net cash from operations of $87.0 million and distributable cash flow of $85.0 million in 2017. EBITDA was $164.0 million in 2018, compared to $115.0 million in 2017.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "DKL continued its growth in 2018 with a 43 percent increase in EBITDA and 43% increase in distributable cash flow on a year over year basis compared to 2017. This performance supported a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.19x for 2018.  While our balance sheet is positioned for the next step in growth through the potential drop down of the Krotz Springs logistics assets, we continue to explore opportunities in the Permian Basin to support our future growth. Currently, we are supporting Delek US in the construction process of its Big Spring Gathering system, which along with Delek US' proposed participation in a long haul crude oil pipeline project, should support an increased drop down inventory.  We were pleased to announce the 11.7 percent year-over-year increase in our fourth quarter distribution. The combination of our financial flexibility provided by our balance sheet and our focus on growth initiatives sustained our distribution growth in 2018, and should support our continued commitment to grow our distribution per limited partner unit by at least 10% annually through 2019."

Distribution and Liquidity

On January 24, 2019, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.81 per common limited partner unit for the fourth quarter, which equates to $3.24 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution was paid on February 12, 2019 to unitholders of record on February 4, 2019. This represents a 2.5 percent increase from the third quarter 2018 distribution of $0.79 per common limited partner unit, or $3.16 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and an 11.7 percent increase over Delek Logistics' fourth quarter 2017 distribution of $0.725 per common limited partner unit, or $2.90 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the fourth quarter 2018, the total cash distribution declared to all partners, including IDRs, was approximately $26.9 million. Based on the distribution for the fourth quarter 2018, the distributable cash flow coverage ratio for the fourth quarter was 1.02x.

As of December 31, 2018, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $700.4 million and cash of $4.5 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $393.3 million. The total leverage ratio, calculated in accordance with the credit facility, for the fourth quarter 2018 was approximately 4.1x, which is within the current requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio of 5.25x. This is a reduction from a 4.5x calculated ratio at September 30, 2018.

Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2018 was $159.3 million compared to $151.2 million in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue is primarily due to the Big Spring acquisition that was effective March 1, 2018 and service revenue associated with the development of Delek US' Big Spring Gathering project. Total operating expenses were $15.9 million in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter 2017. This increase was primarily due to the contribution from the acquired Big Spring assets.  Total segment contribution margin was $45.1 million in the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $32.7 million in the fourth quarter 2017. General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $3.6 million in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily due to services provided to Delek US to support the development and operations of the Big Spring Gathering project, which included an approximate $2.7 million presentation change in the fourth quarter 2018 between general and administrative expenses and revenue.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the fourth quarter 2018 was $26.3 million compared to $18.7 million in the fourth quarter 2017. This increase was primarily due to the contribution from the Big Spring acquisition that was effective March 1, 2018 and benefit from the services agreement with Delek US to support the development of the Big Spring Gathering project, partially offset by lower performance from the Paline Pipeline. Operating expenses were $10.9 million in the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $8.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to the Big Spring acquisition.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the fourth quarter 2018, contribution margin was $18.8 million, compared to $14.0 million in the fourth quarter 2017. This increase was primarily due to the contribution from the Big Spring acquisition that was effective March 1, 2018, partially offset by a lower gross margin in west Texas.  Operating expenses increased to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $3.7 million in the prior-year period primarily due to the Big Spring acquisition.

In the west Texas wholesale business, average throughput in the fourth quarter 2018 was 12,938 barrels per day compared to 14,322 barrels per day in the fourth quarter 2017. The west Texas gross margin per barrel decreased year-over-year to $4.60 per barrel and included approximately $0.2 million, or $0.14 per barrel, from renewable identification numbers (RINs) generated in the quarter.  During the fourth quarter 2017, the west Texas gross margin per barrel was $5.18 per barrel and included $1.7 million from RINs, or $1.26 per barrel.

Average terminalling throughput volume of 164,028 barrels per day during the fourth quarter 2018 increased on a year-over-year basis from 130,547 barrels per day in the fourth quarter 2017 primarily due to the addition of the Big Spring terminal.  During the fourth quarter 2018, average volume under the East Texas marketing agreement with Delek US was 77,896 barrels per day compared to 78,810 barrels per day during the fourth quarter 2017. During the fourth quarter 2018, average volume under the Big Spring marketing agreement with Delek US was 84,135 barrels per day.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results | Conference Call Information

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if,"  "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters and other risks as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; expansion of the Paline Pipeline and potential benefits therefrom; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 10% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.  Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.  Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income attributable to partners before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying consolidated statements of income.

  • Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash.  Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-U.S. GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:         

  • Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

  • the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

  • Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash from operations or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) 
 
    December 31,   December 31,
    2018   2017
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,522     $ 4,675  
  Accounts receivable   21,586     23,013  
Accounts receivable from related parties       1,124  
Inventory   5,491     20,855  
Other current assets   969     783  
Total current assets   32,568     50,450  
Property, plant and equipment:        
Property, plant and equipment   452,746     367,179  
Less: accumulated depreciation   (140,184 )   (112,111 )
Property, plant and equipment, net   312,562     255,068  
Equity method investments   104,770     106,465  
Goodwill   12,203     12,203  
Intangible assets, net   154,038     15,917  
Other non-current assets   8,452     3,427  
Total assets   $ 624,593     $ 443,530  
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 14,226     $ 19,147  
Accounts payable to related parties   7,833      
Excise and other taxes payable   4,069     4,700  
Tank inspection liabilities   902     902  
Pipeline release liabilities   4,419     1,000  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   5,056     6,033  
Total current liabilities   36,505     31,782  
Non-current liabilities:        
Long-term debt   700,430     422,649  
Asset retirement obligations   5,191     4,064  
Other non-current liabilities   17,290     14,260  
Total non-current liabilities   722,911     440,973  
Deficit:        
Common unitholders - public;  9,109,807 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 (9,088,587 at December 31, 2017)   171,023     174,378  
Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 15,294,046 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 (15,294,046 at December 31, 2017)   (299,360 )   (197,206 )
General partner - 498,038 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 (497,604 at December 31, 2017)   (6,486 )   (6,397 )
Total deficit   (134,823 )   (29,225 )
Total liabilities and deficit   $ 624,593     $ 443,530  


 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data) 
         
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
     
    2018   2017   2018   2017
                 
Net revenues:                
Affiliate   $ 62,250     $ 39,706     $ 240,809     $ 156,280  
Third-party   97,048     111,501     416,800     381,795  
Net revenues   159,298     151,207     657,609     538,075  
Operating costs and expenses:                
Cost of materials and other   98,417     106,141     429,061     372,890  
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)   15,423     11,365     55,924     40,154  
Depreciation and amortization   5,821     4,799     24,108     19,026  
Total cost of sales   119,661     122,305     509,093     432,070  
Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)   432     923     2,820     3,120  
General and administrative expenses   7,367     3,585     17,166     11,840  
Depreciation and amortization   448     718     1,882     2,888  
Loss (gain) on asset disposals   243     (22 )   891     (20 )
Total operating costs and expenses   128,151     127,509     531,852     449,898  
Operating income   31,147     23,698     125,757     88,177  
Interest expense, net   11,167     7,287     41,263     23,944  
(Income) loss from equity method investments   (1,549 )   (1,948 )   (6,230 )   (4,953 )
Other expense (income), net           8     (1 )
Income before income tax expense (benefit)   21,529     18,359     90,716     69,187  
Income tax expense (benefit)   249     (555 )   534     (222 )
Net income attributable to partners   $ 21,280     $ 18,914     90,182     69,409  
Comprehensive income attributable to partners   $ 21,280     $ 18,914     $ 90,182     $ 69,409  
                 
Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights   7,065     5,023     25,543     18,429  
Limited partners' interest in net income   $ 14,215     $ 13,891     $ 64,639     $ 50,980  
                 
Net income per limited partner unit:                
Common units - (basic)   $ 0.58     $ 0.57     $ 2.65     $ 2.09  
Common units - (diluted)   $ 0.58     $ 0.57     $ 2.65     $ 2.09  
                 
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:                
Common units - basic   24,397,085     24,366,291     24,390,286     24,348,063  
Common units - diluted   24,405,661     24,382,560     24,396,881     24,376,972  
                 
Cash distribution per limited partner unit   $ 0.810     $ 0.725     $ 3.120     $ 2.835  


 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                         
                  Year Ended December 31,  
                  2018   2017  
                         
Cash flows from operating activities          
Net income   $ 90,182     $ 69,409    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
  Depreciation and amortization   25,990     21,914    
  Amortization of customer contract intangible assets   6,009        
  Amortization of deferred revenue   (1,497 )   (1,234 )  
  Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount   2,577     2,048    
  Accretion of asset retirement obligations   359     292    
  Deferred income taxes   152     (111 )  
  Income from equity method investments   (6,230 )   (4,953 )  
  Dividends from equity method investments   6,936     2,346    
  Loss (gain) on asset disposals   891     (20 )  
  Unit-based compensation expense   674     721    
  Changes in assets and liabilities:          
    Accounts receivable   1,427     (3,811 )  
    Inventories and other current assets   15,178     (11,692 )  
    Accounts payable and other current liabilities   (1,747 )   10,859    
    Accounts receivable/payable to related parties   9,038     1,682    
    Non-current assets and liabilities, net   (1,986 )   (500 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities   147,953     86,950    
Cash flows from investing activities          
Asset acquisitions, net of assumed ARO liabilities   (72,380 )   (6,443 )  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (12,931 )   (18,184 )  
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment   502     46    
Purchases of intangible assets   (144,219 )   (2,560 )  
Distributions from equity method investments   1,162     753    
Equity method investment contributions   (173 )   (3,531 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (228,039 )   (29,919 )  
Cash flows from financing activities          
Proceeds from issuance of additional units to maintain 2% General Partner interest   26     21    
Distributions to general partner   (23,698 )   (17,691 )  
Distributions to common unitholders - public   (27,721 )   (25,978 )  
Distributions to common unitholders - Delek Holdings   (46,417 )   (42,490 )  
Distributions to Delek Holdings unitholders and general partner related to Big Spring Logistic Assets Acquisition

   (98,798 )      
Proceeds from revolving credit facility   735,000     277,100    
Payments of revolving credit facility   (458,200 )   (489,800 )  
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes       248,112    
Deferred financing costs paid   (5,264 )   (5,951 )  
Reimbursement of capital expenditures by Delek Holdings   5,005     4,262    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   79,933     (52,415 )  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (153 )   4,616    
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   4,675     59    
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   $ 4,522     $ 4,675    
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:          
Cash paid during the period for:          
Interest   $ 38,959     $ 19,441    
Income taxes   $ 137     $ 60    
Non-cash investing activities:          
(Increase)/Decrease in accrued capital expenditures   $ (1,363 )   $ 194    
Non-cash financing activities:          
Sponsor contribution of fixed assets   $ 154     $ 67    


 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Reconciliation of  Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP
(In thousands)
         
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2018   2017   2018   2017
Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA:                
Net income   $ 21,280     $ 18,914     $ 90,182     $ 69,409  
Add:                
Income tax expense (benefit)   249     (555 )   534     (222 )
Depreciation and amortization expense   6,269     5,517     25,990     21,914  
Amortization of customer contract intangible assets   1,802         6,009      
Interest expense, net   11,167     7,287     41,263     23,944  
EBITDA   $ 40,767     $ 31,163     $ 163,978     $ 115,045  
                 
Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:                
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 90,353     $ 9,799     $ 147,953     $ 86,950  
Changes in assets and liabilities   (59,910 )   14,603     (21,910 )   3,462  
Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities   205         1,162     753  
Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures   (3,485 )   (4,433 )   (7,326 )   (9,444 )
Reimbursement from Delek for capital expenditures   936     1,723     3,115     3,453  
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   (92 )   (73 )   (359 )   (292 )
Deferred income taxes   (152 )   269     (152 )   111  
Gain (loss) on asset disposals   (243 )   22     (891 )   20  
Distributable Cash Flow   $ 27,612     $ 21,910     $ 121,592     $ 85,013  


 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation
 (In thousands)
         
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP   2018   2017   2018   2017
Limited partners' distribution on common units   $ 19,770     $ 17,677     $ 76,114     $ 69,057  
General partner's distributions   404     361     1,552     1,408  
General partner's incentive distribution rights   6,775     4,739     24,224     17,389  
Total distributions to be paid   $ 26,949     $ 22,777     $ 101,890     $ 87,854  
                 
Distributable cash flow   $ 27,612     $ 21,910     $ 121,592     85,013  
Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1)     1.02x       0.96x       1.19x       0.97x  


   
(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

 

 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Data (unaudited)
 (In thousands)

 
         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2018   2017   2018   2017
Pipelines and Transportation                
Net revenues:                
  Affiliates   $ 38,794     $ 27,327     $ 138,418     $ 109,298  
  Third party   3,531     4,520     15,149     12,431  
  Total pipelines and transportation   42,325     31,847     153,567     121,729  
  Cost of sales:                
  Cost of materials and other   5,187     4,519     19,878     18,210  
  Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)   10,880     8,579     39,934     33,240  
  Segment contribution margin   $ 26,258     $ 18,749     $ 93,755     $ 70,279  
Total Assets   $ 387,333     $ 349,351          
                 
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling                
Net revenues:                
  Affiliates (1)   $ 23,456     $ 12,379     $ 102,391     $ 46,982  
  Third party   93,517     106,981     401,651     369,364  
  Total wholesale marketing and terminalling   116,973     119,360     504,042     416,346  
  Cost of sales:                
  Cost of materials and other   93,230     101,622     409,183     354,680  
  Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)   4,975     3,709     18,810     10,034  
  Segment contribution margin   $ 18,768     $ 14,029     $ 76,049     $ 51,632  
Total Assets   $ 237,260     $ 94,179          
                 
Consolidated                
Net revenues:                
  Affiliates   $ 62,250     $ 39,706     $ 240,809     $ 156,280  
  Third party   97,048     111,501     416,800     381,795  
  Total consolidated   159,298     151,207     657,609     538,075  
  Cost of sales:                
  Cost of materials and other   98,417     106,141     429,061     372,890  
  Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)   15,855     12,288     58,744     43,274  
  Contribution margin   45,026     32,778     169,804     121,911  
  General and administrative expenses   7,367     3,585     17,166     11,840  
  Depreciation and amortization   6,269     5,517     25,990     21,914  
  Loss (gain) on asset disposals   243     (22 )   891     (20 )
  Operating income   $ 31,147     $ 23,698     $ 125,757     $ 88,177  
Total Assets   $ 624,593     $ 443,530          


   
(1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the marketing contract intangible we acquired in connection with the Big Spring acquisition.

 

 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Capital Spending
 (In thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
Pipelines and Transportation   2018   2017   2018   2017
Maintenance capital spending   $ 1,084     $ 4,079     $ 3,669     $ 8,643  
Discretionary capital spending   1,436     3,468     3,171     5,619  
Segment capital spending   $ 2,520     $ 7,547     $ 6,840     $ 14,262  
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling                
Maintenance capital spending   $ 1,429     $ 1,693     2,880     $ 2,461  
Discretionary capital spending   176     467     1,845     1,680  
Segment capital spending   $ 1,605     $ 2,160     $ 4,725     $ 4,141  
Consolidated                
Maintenance capital spending   $ 2,513     $ 5,772     $ 6,549     $ 11,104  
Discretionary capital spending   1,612     3,935     5,016     7,299  
Total capital spending   $ 4,125     $ 9,707     $ 11,565     $ 18,403  
                 


 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Data (Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2018   2017   2018   2017
Pipelines and Transportation Segment:                
Throughputs (average bpd)                
Lion Pipeline System:                
  Crude pipelines (non-gathered)   45,416     58,497     51,992     59,362  
  Refined products pipelines   41,496     54,874     45,728     51,927  
SALA Gathering System   15,536     15,013     16,571     15,871  
East Texas Crude Logistics System   13,602     18,078     15,696     15,780  
                 
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:                
East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (1)   77,896     78,810     77,487     73,655  
Big Spring Marketing - Refinery sales volume (average bpd) (for period owned) (2)   84,135         81,117      
West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)   12,938     14,322     13,323     13,817  
West Texas gross margin per barrel   $ 4.60     $ 5.18     $ 5.57     $ 4.03  
Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3)   164,028     130,547     155,193     124,488  


   
(1) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.
(2) Throughputs for the year ended December 31, 2018 are for the 306 days we marketed certain finished products produced at or sold from the Big Spring Refinery following the execution of the Big Spring Marketing Agreement, effective March 1, 2018.
(3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, our El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and our Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals. Throughputs for the Big Spring terminal are for the 306 days we operated the terminal following its acquisition effective March 1, 2018.  Barrels per day are calculated for only the days we operated each terminal.  Total throughput for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 56.6 million barrels, which averaged 155,193 bpd for the period.
   

