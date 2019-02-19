Amedisys Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire RoseRock Healthcare

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), America's leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire RoseRock Healthcare, a hospice care provider in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Under the terms of the agreement, expected to close on April 1, 2019, Amedisys will acquire substantially all the assets of RoseRock Healthcare.

RoseRock provides specialized hospice care to approximately 200 patients daily in northeastern Oklahoma. Amedisys currently operates six home health care centers in Oklahoma, including an agency in Tulsa.

"I'd like to first welcome all of the dedicated caregivers from RoseRock Healthcare – you are joining a nationwide company of caregivers at Amedisys, and I know you'll fit right in," stated President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Kusserow. "Secondly, thank you for your commitment to excellent patient care. We are so excited to have the privilege of continuing the RoseRock tradition of honoring life with the best care possible to the Tulsa community."

On the close of the agreement, Amedisys will operate 138 hospice care centers in 34 states. The Company recently closed on its acquisition of Compassionate Care Hospice, a 53-location national hospice care provider that added 11 states to Amedisys' hospice network.

"Whether we're delivering care at a patient's bedside, supporting our clinical team or educating the community on the hospice benefit, hospice isn't just a job – it's our calling," stated Regarner Thompson, Senior Vice President of Hospice, South Region. "We know our patients and our team members will benefit by coming together with a strongly aligned culture and commitment to excellent patient care."

