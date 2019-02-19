Molecular Templates Appoints Roger J. Waltzman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of the company's proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Roger J. Waltzman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective Tuesday February 19, 2019. Dr. Waltzman will report to Eric E. Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive and Chief Scientific Officer of Molecular Templates, and will be responsible for all clinical development and regulatory activities.



"Roger has an exceptional track record in leading the clinical development of successful oncology drugs, having played major roles in developing products such as Glivec® and Jakafi®, and we are excited to welcome him to our team as Chief Medical Officer," said Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive and Chief Scientific Officer of Molecular Templates. "Roger's experience in managing both early and late stage clinical programs, overseeing successful regulatory applications and supervising expert research teams will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline of novel oncology candidates."

"I am excited to join Molecular Templates, a company which is at the forefront of oncology drug development. I believe that its ETB platform represents one of the most exciting oncology technologies industry-wide," said Dr. Waltzman. "I look forward to leading our clinical development team towards developing novel drugs for cancer and expanding treatments options for oncology patients."

Dr. Waltzman is a board-certified medical oncologist with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and in medical practice/academia. His career highlights include 9 years in senior drug development roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, including 6 years in positions of increasing responsibility at Novartis Oncology (2007–2013). He played a leading role in the development of highly successful Novartis branded oncology drugs, Glivec® (imatinib) and Jakafi® (ruxolitinib). His last role at Novartis was as Executive Director and Full Development Head of Malaria Drug Development (2013-16). More recently, Dr. Waltzman was CMO at Rgenix, where he supervised the development of immuno-oncology and metabolic inhibitor assets through Phase 1 a/b. Previously, he served as CMO and CSO at Jaguar Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals, where he led scientific aspects of development and commercialization of Mytesi® (crofelemer) for patients with HIV and diarrhea, as well as development programs in chemotherapy-induced diarrhea and various indications for companion and production animals.

Prior to joining industry, Dr. Waltzman held assistant professorships in medical oncology and palliative care at Saint Vincent's Hospital and Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. At Saint Vincent's Hospital, he was responsible for overseeing oncology care for patients with breast, gastrointestinal, gynecologic, thoracic, and AIDS-related malignancies. He completed his fellowship in hematology/oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Waltzman earned an M.B.A. at Columbia Business School where he graduated valedictorian, an M.D. from Brown University School of Medicine and a B.A. from Brown University.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies (ETBs) for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. For additional information, please visit Molecular Templates' website at www.mtem.com.

