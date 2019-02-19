Innovative Aligned Institutional Mission™ (AIM) Program Launches

Washington, DC, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC), in conjunction with its international branch AAHCI, is pleased to announce the launch of the Aligned Institutional Mission™ (AIM) Program, a means for academic health centers around the world to optimize and measure the alignment and strategic direction of their research, education, and patient care missions.

"The AIM Program is tailored to benefit each academic health center on an individual level—no matter the size, finances, or stage of development—with each participating institution implementing a self-defined plan for improved organizational performance," said AAHC President and CEO, Dr. Steven L. Kanter. He added, "A distinctive feature of the program is the ability for participating institutions to work closely with a distinguished group of consultants who have extensive and recent experience in leadership positions in academic health centers."

The AIM Program has received praise and much positive feedback from institutions that have participated in the program, highlighting the program's considerable strengths, specifically the highly individualized focus and process. Program participants particularly underscored features they found valuable, such as its unique assessment tool; constructive site visits from experienced, peer consultants; clear recommendations from unbiased and expert reviews that can guide a strategic vision; the power to catalyze transparent assessment and appraisal of an institution's program and mission alignment; and the inclusion of students, patients, faculty, leadership, and staff in extensive discussions.

Nine institutions around the world took part in the development and pilot phases prior to formal launch:

East Tennessee State University (USA) supported by Wilsie Bishop, DPA, MSN, Vice President for Health Affairs

Seoul National University (South Korea) supported by Daehee Kang, MD, PhD, Former Dean and Professor of Preventive Medicine

Universitas Indonesia Faculty of Medicine (Indonesia) supported by Ratna Sitompul, MD, PhD, former Dean Faculty of Medicine

University of Arkansas (USA) supported by Dan Rahn, MD, former Chancellor

University of Southern California (USA) supported by Randolph Hall, PhD, Vice President of Research

University of Kansas (USA) supported by Robert Simari, MD, Executive Vice Chancellor

University of Malaya (Malaysia) supported by Adeeba Kamarulzaman, MBBS, Dean of Medicine

University of Sao Paulo (Brazil) supported by Jose Otavio Costa Auler, Jr, MD, PhD, Former Dean

University Medical Center Gottingen (Germany) supported by Heyo Kroemer, PhD, Dean, Medical School

AAHC is pleased to announce that Universidad del Rosario (Colombia) and Universitas Gadjah Mada (Indonesia) have already signed on to benefit from this new program.

AAHC is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through the dynamic leadership of academic health centers.

Christine Smith Association of Academic Health Centers 202-265-9600 csmith@aahcdc.org