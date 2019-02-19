Hydromer Inc. Expands its Team to Address the Growing Demand in the Biomaterial Coatings Market for Medical Devices

Branchburg, NJ, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer, Inc. (OTC:HYDI) announces today that Mr. Matt J. McGlon has joined the Hydromer team in the capacity of National and Key Accounts Sales Manager. Matt is a seasoned medical device Sales and Account Management professional with over fifteen years of experience. He has a proven track record of achieving aggressive sales growth and introducing new products and technologies in highly competitive markets. Matt has a comprehensive understanding of med-tech products and technologies in specialties such as Peripheral Vascular and Endoscopic Surgery, Interventional Radiology, Trauma Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Over the past 15 years, Matt has held key territory and account management positions at world class companies such as CR Bard (now Beckton Dickenson), Atrium Medical, Biomet Orthopedics, and Smith & Nephew Orthopedics, where he not only managed key territories, but also helped drive complex GPO/IDN negotiations. Matt's academic background includes two BS degrees in Business Management and Marketing and in Exercise Science from Auburn University.



"With the biomaterial coatings market for medical devices projected to reach over $15 billion by 2021 and the flurry of new material science and substrates that customers need surface coatings for, we are very enthusiastic that Matt is bringing his extensive med-tech expertise to further expand our presence in this arena," said Peter M. von Dyck, Hydromer's CEO.



Innovating polymers and coatings since 1981, Hydromer, Inc. is a leading ISO 9001:2015 technology-focused company engaged in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer based products for commercial markets including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Industrial Plastics, Cosmetic and Personal Care. Hydromer also provides highly specialized medical coating services to industry through its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified Medical Products subsidiary.

For the latest information about Hydromer, Inc. and its products, please visit our web site at http://www.hydromer.com





Nikki Barnes Marketing Specialist (908) 722-5000 anbarnes@hydromer.com