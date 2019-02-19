Media Advisory: Students to launch provincial campaign to fight for access to education and right to organize
TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the launch of a provincial campaign to improve access to post-secondary education and strengthen students' rights.
The campaign launch will begin with a media conference at the Queen's Park Press Gallery, kicking off a week of action in the province, including a march and rally in Toronto. The events on Tuesday, February 19 are supported by a wide coalition of labour unions representing campus, public and private sector workers.
|Media Conference: CFS-Ontario Campaign Launch
|When:
|10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 19
|Where:
|Queen's Park Press Gallery
|Who:
|Nour Alideeb, Chairperson, Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario
RM Kennedy, College Faculty Division Chair, Ontario Public Sector Employees Union
Rahul Sapra, Vice President, Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations
Sam Hammond, President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario
|"We the Students" March and Rally
|What:
|Students, and allies in public and private sector labour unions to march from Yonge and Dundas Square to Queen's Park, then hold a rally.
|When:
|Tuesday, February 19
Gather at 10:30 a.m.
March to begin at 11:00 a.m.
Rally at Queen's Park at 12:00 p.m.
|Where:
|March from Yonge-Dundas Square to Queen's Park, 111 Wellesley St Y, Toronto, ON
|Who:
|Nour Alideeb, Chairperson, Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario
Kim Vaz, Campaign Lead, Feed Students, Support Survivors Campaign
Jacky Tuinstra Harrison, National Campus and Community Radio Association
Ahmad Gaied, Vice President, Ontario Federation of Labour
JP Hornick, Ontario Public Sector Employees Union
Harvey Bischof, President, Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation
For information on events organized throughout the week, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/252997205592024/
The rally is organized in partnership with the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Ontario Federation of Labour, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations, and Unifor.
The Canadian Federation of Students is the largest post-secondary student organization in the country, representing more than 500,000 students nationally and more than 350,000 provincially. The Federation advocates for universal, tuition-free, public post-secondary education.
For more information, contact:
Ian McRae, Government Relations and Policy Coordinator: 416-925-3825 or 306-852-0128
Nour Alideeb, Chairperson: 416-925-3825