Precision Therapeutics Inc. is Excited to Announce a Special Meeting of Stockholders and Commencement of Registered Exchange Offer

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Therapeutics Inc . (NASDAQ:AIPT) (" Precision ") today announced the effectiveness of its Form S-4 registration statement, the establishment of the date of its special meeting of stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination of Precision and Helomics Holding Corporation (" Helomics " and such business combination of Precision and Helomics, the " Proposed Merger "), and information regarding its related registered Exchange Offer described below.



Stockholders Meeting. A special meeting of the stockholders of Precision will be held at 9:30 a.m. (local time) on March 22, 2019 at the offices of Precision's counsel, Maslon LLP, at 3300 Wells Fargo Center, 90 South Seventh Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, unless postponed or adjourned to a later date. At the special meeting, stockholders will be asked to consider and vote on, among other things, the adoption of the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of October 26, 2018, by and among Precision, Helomics and the other parties thereto. Stockholders of record of Precision as of the close of business on February 14, 2019 are entitled to vote their shares, either in person or by proxy, at the applicable special stockholder meeting.

Registration Statement on Form S-4. Precision also announced that, on February 13, 2019, the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Precision with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") in connection with the Proposed Merger and the Exchange Offer became effective. The Form S-4 includes the proxy statement of Precision relating to the special meeting, which is also an information statement and prospectus for the Proposed Merger and the Exchange Offer. The Form S-4 is available for viewing on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under the name "Precision Therapeutics;" the proxy statement will be updated to reflect the Record Date, mailing date and meeting date described herein and will be mailed to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date on or about February 25, 2019.

The Proposed Merger. As previously announced, Precision and Helomics signed a definitive merger agreement, which provides that, upon completion of the Proposed Merger, Precision will increase its equity stake in Helomics from 25% to 100%. The Proposed Merger will provide Precision with full access to Helomics' suite of artificial intelligence (AI), precision diagnostic and integrated CRO capabilities, which improve patient care and advance the development of innovative clinical products and technologies for the treatment of cancers. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, upon completion of the Proposed Merger, all outstanding shares of Helomics stock not already held by Precision will be converted into the right to receive a proportionate share of 7.5 million shares of newly-issued Precision common stock. Further terms of the definitive merger agreement and the Proposed Merger are discussed below. The Proposed Merger is subject to approval by Precision stockholders and Helomics stockholders, as well as the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The closing of the Proposed Merger is expected to occur several business days after the date of the special meeting, with the closing date to depend on completion of the Exchange Offer and other conditions.

The Exchange Offer. In connection with the Proposed Merger, on February 13, 2019 sent the information statement to holders of certain promissory notes of Helomics that were issued to investors and accompanying warrants to purchase Helomics common stock making the following offer (the " Exchange Offer "): (i) the exchange of one share of Precision common stock for each $1.00 of principal and accrued but unpaid interest outstanding, calculated as of the effective time of the Proposed Merger, of the tendered promissory notes held by each holder as of the effective time of the Proposed Merger, and (ii) a warrant to purchase shares of Precision common stock, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for each Helomics warrant held by such holders, at a ratio of 0.6 Precision warrants for each 1.0 Helomics warrant. The Proposed Merger is conditioned on at least 75% of Helomics' $7.6 million in outstanding promissory notes being exchanged for additional shares of Precision common stock at $1.00 per share. The Exchange Offer will terminate on March 13, 2019 unless extended by Precision, as described in the Form S-4 and the information statement.

About Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Precision Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) (" Precision ") operates in two business areas: first, applying artificial intelligence (AI) to personalized medicine and drug discovery to provide personalized medicine solutions for patients and clinicians as well as clients in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries, and second, production of the FDA-approved STREAMWAY® System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal. Precision's medicine business is committed to improving the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to rich data diseases databases. As of this press release, prior to the Proposed Merger, Precision owns 25% of Helomics. For additional information, please visit www.precisiontherapeutics.com .

About Helomics Holding Corporation

Helomics Holding Corporation (" Helomics ") is a precision medicine company and integrated clinical contract research organization whose mission is to improve patient care by partnering with pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and academic organizations to bring innovative clinical products and technologies to the marketplace. In addition to its proprietary precision diagnostics for oncology, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage their patient-derived tumor models, coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and a proprietary bioinformatics platform (D-CHIP) to provide a tailored solution to its client's specific needs. Helomics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where Helomics maintains state-of-the-art, CLIA-certified, clinical and research laboratories. For more information, please visit www.helomics.com .

