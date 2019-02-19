Fairfax Africa Appoints Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire to Its Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax Africa") (TSX:FAH) announces that it has appointed Lieutenant-General (ret.) The Honourable Roméo Dallaire as an independent director.

General Dallaire is founder of the Roméo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative, a global partnership with the mission to end the recruitment and use of child soldiers. With deep Africa experience, General Dallaire is a celebrated advocate for human rights, especially in regard to children, veterans, and the prevention of mass atrocities. He is also a respected government and UN advisor and former Canadian Senator.

General Dallaire had a distinguished military career spanning forty years. Most notably, he was appointed Force Commander of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda prior to and during the 1994 genocide. General Dallaire is a recipient of the Order of Canada, the Meritorious Service Cross, the United States Legion of Merit, and the Aegis Award on Genocide Prevention.

About Fairfax Africa

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation

Keir Hunt

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Tel +1 (416) 646-4180