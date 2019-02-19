Gaia Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call for Monday, March 4, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), a conscious media and community company, will conduct a conference call on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.



Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 4, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 239-9838

International dial-in number: (323) 794-2551

Conference ID: 3855308

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at (949) 574-3860.

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in three primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Contacts

Paul Tarell

Gaia, Inc.

(303) 222-3330

Paul.Tarell@gaia.com