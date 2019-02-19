Fluent, Inc. to Present at RampUp 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced that it will be presenting at RampUp 2019.



Brian Hogan, President of Fluent Programmatic, will participate in a panel titled "Uncovering Data Quality through Transparency," which will be held on Tuesday, February 26 at 10:20am PT at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. The panel will discuss how the DMA and IAB have teamed up to standardize the way data sources are presented and provide more information to data buyers. Joining Mr. Hogan on the panel will be representatives from Oracle, Moxie|MRY|Zenith and LiveRamp.

RampUp is a martech thought-leadership destination for relevant, best-in-class content that's hosted by LiveRamp, the identity platform powering exceptional experiences. For more information, visit https://rampedup.us/rampup/.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset made up of over 190 million opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

