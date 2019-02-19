Cemtrex Announces Johns Hopkins University as Latest SmartDesk Customer

Long Island City, NY, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX, CETXP, CETXW)), a leading global technology company, today announced that Johns Hopkins University is Cemtrex's latest SmartDesk Enterprise Client to evaluate the product for widescale use on its campus.



Johns Hopkins University is one the world's most renowned universities and one of the largest employers in the greater Baltimore area, employing over 25,000 employees locally. The University is first exploring use of SmartDesks within their massive Applied Physics Laboratory, a leading laboratory that advises major government agencies like NASA on technology.

"Johns Hopkins represents another major client for the SmartDesk," said Saagar Govil, CEO and Chairman of Cemtrex, Inc. "The advantages of the SmartDesk in educational environments has drawn attention from several major universities nationwide, and we anticipate that many more will join Johns Hopkins in replacing their traditional workstations with cutting-edge SmartDesks, which could result in hundreds of units per university."

The SmartDesk Enterprise Sales Program allows large organizations like Johns Hopkins University to evaluate the SmartDesk for their internal use cases before purchasing on a larger scale. Organizations typically spend one to two months exploring the SmartDesk and evaluating its best uses within their work environments before making larger purchasing decisions.

The Company has received demand for SmartDesks from customers in a variety of different industries and for planned uses in different applications. The Company continues to receive orders for use in financial companies, logistics companies, call centers, innovation labs, universities, engineering firms, advertising firms, software developers, and many more.

Cemtrex's SmartDesk is poised to be the most advanced workstation on the market. A blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display, integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to draw and scan documents directly on the desk, wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud, and next-generation wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk is the next step in the evolution of the modern workplace.

To learn more and stay updated about SmartDesk, please visit www.smartestdesk.com .

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world's most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: operational losses and negative cash flows; any need for additional financing; market acceptance of our products; our ability to manufacture and develop effective products and solutions; indebtedness to our lenders; current and future economic conditions that may adversely affect our business and customers; potential fluctuation of our revenues and profitability from period to period which could result in our failure to meet expectations; our ability to maintain adequate levels of working capital; our ability to incentivize and retain our current senior management team and continue to attract and retain qualified scientific, technical and business personnel; our ability to expand our product offerings or to develop other new products and services; our ability to generate sales and profits from current product offerings; rapid technological changes and new technologies that could render certain of our products and services to be obsolete; competitors with significantly greater financial resources; introduction of new products and services by competitors; challenges associated with expansion into new markets; and, other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Cemtrex, Inc. Phone: 631-756-9116 investors@cemtrex.com General Inquiries: sales@cemtrex.com