Melco Announces Record Adjusted Property EBITDA in the Fourth Quarter 2018, Share Repurchase and Increase in Quarterly Dividend to US$0.1551 per ADS

MACAU, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) ("Melco" or the "Company"), a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$1,396.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 5% from US$1,332.6 million for the comparable period in 2017. The increase in net revenue was primarily attributable to higher group-wide rolling chip and mass market table games gross gaming revenues, partially offset by higher commissions reported as a reduction in revenue upon the Company's adoption of a new revenue recognition standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "New Revenue Standard"). The Company adopted the New Revenue Standard on January 1, 2018 under the modified retrospective method. Results for the periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018 are presented under the New Revenue Standard, while prior year amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with the previous basis. Under the previous basis, before the adoption of the New Revenue Standard, net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 would have been US$1,497.7 million, which would have represented an increase of approximately 12% from the US$1,332.6 million for the comparable period in 2017.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$204.0 million, compared with operating income of US$129.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing an increase of 58%.

Adjusted property EBITDA(1) was US$425.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to Adjusted property EBITDA of US$339.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing an increase of 25%. The increase in Adjusted property EBITDA was mainly attributable to better performance in the group-wide rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$128.0 million, or US$0.27 per ADS, compared with US$81.2 million, or US$0.17 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2017. The net income attributable to noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$2.2 million and the net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2017 was US$9.8 million, both of which were related to Studio City and City of Dreams Manila.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Opening of the iconic, award-winning Morpheus, and the continued robust growth in Macau's mass gaming market have allowed Melco to deliver record-level Property EBITDA despite the challenging macro environment.

"Melco's dedication to excellence has been widely recognized, most recently by the Michelin Guide 2019 with the Company remaining as the leading integrated resort operator in the world with the most Michelin-starred restaurants. We are extremely proud to achieve a record-breaking milestone with six of Melco's signature restaurants being awarded with a total of ten Michelin Stars. That includes Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, which was awarded with two Michelin Stars in less than six months after opening, and Jade Dragon in City of Dreams, which was awarded with three Michelin Stars.

"The opening of Morpheus only marks the beginning of the relaunch of City of Dreams. On top of that, we have recently unveiled the significantly upgraded VIP gaming spaces on the second floor of City of Dreams. Rolling refurbishment of Nüwa will also soon commence with the upgraded hotel rooms expected to come online over the next eighteen months.

"In January, the Macau government authorized Melco to operate 40 additional gaming tables at City of Dreams. We are sincerely thankful of the Macau government for its consideration and approval of our gaming table application.

"At Studio City, we continue to enhance the entertainment offerings with a series of property upgrades, which include the recent launch of the world's most electrifying stunt show – Elekron. Earlier in January, we also opened the pop-up ‘Legend Heroes Park', paving way for the opening of the permanent venue later in the year. Lastly, the ‘Flip Out' Trampoline Park is expected to open in the first half of 2019.

"In the Philippines, City of Dreams Manila delivered another solid quarter underpinned by robust mass gaming revenue growth.

"The Board has, after evaluating the Company's current liquidity position and future expected capital needs, decided to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 7% to US$0.0517 per ordinary share, which is equivalent to US$0.1551 per ADS, from the previous quarterly dividend of US$0.04835 per ordinary share. Since our third quarter results announcement, the Company has also repurchased approximately 10 million ADSs, worth approximately US$165 million, under the US$500 million share repurchase program the Company announced in November 2018.

"Lastly, Japan continues to be a core focus for us. We expect development of the next generation of integrated resorts to soon commence in this incredibly exciting, yet currently underpenetrated, tourism destination. With our focus on the Asian premium segment, high quality assets, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguards and compliance culture, and our commitment to being an ideal partner to local governments and communities alike, we believe Melco is in a strong position to help Japan realize the vision for integrated resort development with a unique Japanese touch."

City of Dreams Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net revenue at City of Dreams was US$724.5 million compared to US$612.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$229.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$169.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-on year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performances in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

Rolling chip volume totaled US$11.4 billion for both quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. The rolling chip win rate was 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 2.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.7%-3.0%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1,308.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with US$1,226.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The mass market table games hold percentage was 33.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 28.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$1,051.8 million, compared with US$1,122.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The gaming machine win rate was 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 4.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$99.4 million, compared with US$71.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Altira Macau Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net revenue at Altira Macau was US$137.6 million compared to US$140.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Altira Macau generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Rolling chip volume totaled US$6.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus US$4.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. The rolling chip win rate was 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.7%-3.0%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop totaled US$127.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase from US$125.2 million generated in the comparable period in 2017. The mass market table games hold percentage was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with 18.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$29.9 million, compared with US$20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The gaming machine win rate was 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$7.1 million, compared with US$7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Mocha Clubs Fourth Quarter Results

Net revenue from Mocha Clubs totaled US$26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to US$30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Mocha Clubs generated US$4.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with US$7.4 million in the same period in 2017.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$593.9 million, compared with US$622.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The gaming machine win rate was 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Studio City Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net revenue at Studio City was US$340.7 million compared to US$369.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$102.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$91.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Rolling chip volume totaled US$3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus US$5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. The rolling chip win rate was 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.7%-3.0%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$825.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with US$848.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The mass market table games hold percentage was 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 26.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$641.8 million, compared with US$539.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The gaming machine win rate was 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$46.4 million, compared with US$52.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

City of Dreams Manila Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net revenue at City of Dreams Manila was US$155.2 million compared to US$167.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$67.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to US$53.8 million in the comparable period of 2017. The year-on year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly attributable to better performance in all gaming segments.

Rolling chip volume totaled US$2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus US$2.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. The rolling chip win rate was 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.7%-3.0%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$197.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with US$189.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 30.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$933.6 million, compared with US$793.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The gaming machine win rate was 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$29.4 million, compared with US$31.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were US$80.0 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$74.0 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$149.7 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 of which US$13.9 million was related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.5 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and year ended December 31, 2018 referred to in this report is US$17 million and US$61 million more, respectively, than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited dated February 19, 2019 (the "Studio City earnings release"). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this report. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between Studio City International Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this report does not reflect certain costs related to the VIP operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2018 aggregated US$1.5 billion, including US$48.2 million of restricted cash, primarily related to Studio City. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, was US$4.1 billion.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2018 were US$99.5 million, which predominantly related to various projects at City of Dreams and Studio City.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2018, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited reported net revenue of US$5.2 billion versus US$5.3 billion in the prior year. The decrease in net revenue was primarily attributable to higher commissions reported as a reduction in revenue upon the Company's adoption of the New Revenue Standard, partially offset by higher gross gaming revenues in all gaming segments. The Company adopted the New Revenue Standard on January 1, 2018 under the modified retrospective method. Results for the periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018 are presented under the New Revenue Standard, while prior year amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with the previous basis. Under the previous basis, before the adoption of the New Revenue Standard, net revenue for 2018 would have been US$5.6 billion, which would have represented an increase of approximately 5% from the US$5.3 billion for 2017.

Operating income for 2018 was US$626.8 million, compared with operating income of US$607.6 million for 2017, representing an increase of 3%.

Adjusted property EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 was US$1,477.9 million, as compared to Adjusted property EBITDA of US$1,422.8 million in 2017. The year-on-year improvement in Adjusted property EBITDA was mainly attributable to better group-wide performance in all gaming segments.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for 2018 was US$351.5 million, or US$0.73 per ADS, compared with US$347.0 million, or US$0.71 per ADS, for 2017. The net income attributable to noncontrolling interests for 2018 was US$2.3 million and the net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests for 2017 was US$31.7 million, both of which were related to Studio City and City of Dreams Manila.

Amendment of Dividend Policy

To reaffirm Melco's commitment to returning surplus capital to shareholders, our Board, after evaluating Melco's current liquidity position and future expected capital needs, has amended its quarterly dividend policy from one targeting a quarterly cash dividend payment of US$0.04835 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.14505 per ADS, each representing three ordinary shares) of the Company to one targeting a quarterly cash dividend payment of US$0.0517 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.1551 per ADS) of the Company.

The new dividend policy will take effect beginning with any dividends declared by our Board for the fourth quarter of 2018 and continue until amended or otherwise determined by our Board. Distribution of dividends under this new dividend policy is subject to the Company's accumulated and future earnings, cash availability and future commitments.

Our Board will continue to review our dividend policy from time to time as part of our commitment to maximizing shareholder value, taking into consideration our financial performance and market conditions.

Dividend Declaration

On February 19, 2019, our Board considered and approved the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend of US$0.0517 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.1551 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2018 (the "Quarterly Dividend"). The Quarterly Dividend will be paid on or about March 14, 2019 to our shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on March 4, 2019, being the record date for determination of entitlements to the Quarterly Dividend.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time). To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 866 519 4004 US Toll / International 1 845 675 0437 HK Toll 852 3018 6771 HK Toll Free 800 906 601 Japan Toll 81 3 4503 6012 Japan Toll Free 012 092 5376 UK Toll Free 080 8234 6646 Australia Toll 61 290 833 212 Australia Toll Free 1 800 411 623 Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0306 Passcode MLCO

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com .

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 855 452 5696 US Toll / International 1 646 254 3697 HK Toll Free 800 963 117 Japan Toll 81 3 4580 6717 Japan Toll Free 012 095 9034 Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0166 Conference ID 3567003

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the "Company") may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau and the Philippines, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the "Philippine Parties"), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. "Adjusted property EBITDA" is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income as indicators of the Company's performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income, net income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in adjusted EBITDA or adjusted property EBITDA. Also, the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

(2) "Adjusted net income" is net income before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share ("EPS") are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreams.com.ph ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For investment community, please contact:

Richard Huang

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +852 2598 3619

Email: richardlshuang@m e l c o- resorts . c o m

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung @ me l c o - resorts . c o m

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) OPERATING REVENUES Casino $ 1,210,565 $ 1,249,513 $ 4,463,704 $ 4,937,597 Rooms 89,513 71,164 311,028 271,500 Food and beverage 56,059 51,273 204,171 184,979 Entertainment, retail and other 40,317 43,924 179,606 203,763 Gross revenues 1,396,454 1,415,874 5,158,509 5,597,839 Less: promotional allowances - (83,318 ) - (313,016 ) Net revenues 1,396,454 1,332,556 5,158,509 5,284,823 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Casino (795,606 ) (865,064 ) (2,984,711 ) (3,374,013 ) Rooms (22,590 ) (8,389 ) (78,377 ) (32,641 ) Food and beverage (44,955 ) (16,056 ) (161,126 ) (57,927 ) Entertainment, retail and other (21,600 ) (21,612 ) (92,436 ) (88,268 ) General and administrative (119,248 ) (122,616 ) (500,624 ) (467,121 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (15,030 ) (9,112 ) (60,778 ) (51,661 ) Pre-opening costs (4,282 ) (1,097 ) (37,369 ) (2,274 ) Development costs (11,301 ) (12,976 ) (23,029 ) (31,115 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession (13,881 ) (14,309 ) (56,809 ) (57,237 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,534 ) (5,705 ) (22,646 ) (22,817 ) Depreciation and amortization (130,261 ) (113,451 ) (484,621 ) (460,521 ) Property charges and other (8,190 ) (13,215 ) (29,147 ) (31,616 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,192,478 ) (1,203,602 ) (4,531,673 ) (4,677,211 ) OPERATING INCOME 203,976 128,954 626,836 607,612 NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income 1,422 1,082 5,471 3,579 Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest (73,992 ) (60,691 ) (264,880 ) (255,764 ) Other finance costs (564 ) (1,575 ) (4,630 ) (6,079 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (4,253 ) 592 (9,612 ) 12,783 Other income, net 670 3,024 3,682 5,282 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,248 ) (939 ) (3,461 ) (49,337 ) Costs associated with debt modification - - - (2,793 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (79,965 ) (58,507 ) (273,430 ) (292,329 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 124,011 70,447 353,406 315,283 INCOME TAX CREDIT 6,160 945 445 10 NET INCOME 130,171 71,392 353,851 315,293 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (2,164 ) 9,780 (2,336 ) 31,709 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED $ 128,007 $ 81,172 $ 351,515 $ 347,002 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.091 $ 0.055 $ 0.242 $ 0.236 Diluted $ 0.091 $ 0.055 $ 0.240 $ 0.235 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS: Basic $ 0.274 $ 0.166 $ 0.727 $ 0.709 Diluted $ 0.273 $ 0.164 $ 0.721 $ 0.704 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 1,399,181,661 1,469,344,163 1,451,051,051 1,467,653,209 Diluted 1,404,204,538 1,482,030,219 1,460,909,324 1,479,342,209 Note: The Company adopted the New Revenue Standard on January 1, 2018 under the modified retrospective method. Results for the periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018 are presented under the New Revenue Standard, while prior year amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with the previous basis.





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,436,558 $ 1,408,211 Investment securities 91,598 89,874 Bank deposits with original maturities over three months - 9,884 Restricted cash 48,037 45,412 Accounts receivable, net 242,089 176,544 Amounts due from affiliated companies 7,603 2,377 Inventories 40,828 34,988 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90,749 77,503 Total current assets 1,957,462 1,844,793 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,661,653 5,730,760 GAMING SUBCONCESSION, NET 197,533 256,083 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 30,072 4,220 GOODWILL 81,376 81,915 LONG-TERM PREPAYMENTS, DEPOSITS AND OTHER ASSETS 186,515 189,645 RESTRICTED CASH 129 130 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 2,992 11 LAND USE RIGHTS, NET 759,651 787,499 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,877,383 $ 8,895,056 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 24,879 $ 16,041 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,658,550 1,563,585 Income tax payable 4,903 3,179 Capital lease obligations, due within one year 34,659 33,387 Current portion of long-term debt, net 395,547 51,032 Amounts due to affiliated companies 11,469 16,790 Total current liabilities 2,130,007 1,684,014 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 3,665,370 3,506,530 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 28,866 48,087 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES 54,063 53,994 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS, DUE AFTER ONE YEAR 253,374 265,896 AMOUNTS DUE TO AFFILIATED COMPANIES - 919 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares 14,830 14,784 Treasury shares (657,389 ) (90 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,523,275 3,671,805 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (49,804 ) (26,610 ) Accumulated losses (703,576 ) (772,338 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders' equity 2,127,336 2,887,551 Noncontrolling interests 618,367 448,065 Total equity 2,745,703 3,335,616 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,877,383 $ 8,895,056





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 128,007 $ 81,172 $ 351,515 $ 347,002 Pre-opening Costs 4,282 1,097 37,369 2,274 Development Costs 11,301 12,976 23,029 31,115 Property Charges and Other 8,190 13,215 29,147 31,616 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 3,248 939 3,461 49,337 Costs Associated with Debt Modification - - - 2,793 Income Tax Impact on Adjustments (3,944 ) (98 ) (4,123 ) (360 ) Noncontrolling Interests Impact on Adjustments (3,871 ) (7,932 ) (5,741 ) (10,606 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 147,213 $ 101,369 $ 434,657 $ 453,171 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.105 $ 0.069 $ 0.300 $ 0.309 Diluted $ 0.105 $ 0.068 $ 0.297 $ 0.306 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS: Basic $ 0.316 $ 0.207 $ 0.899 $ 0.926 Diluted $ 0.314 $ 0.205 $ 0.892 $ 0.919 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 1,399,181,661 1,469,344,163 1,451,051,051 1,467,653,209 Diluted 1,404,204,538 1,482,030,219 1,460,909,324 1,479,342,209





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Corporate

and Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,591 $ 2,050 $ 165,786 $ 56,174 $ 25,825 $ (60,450 ) $ 203,976 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 15,030 - 15,030 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 747 - 747 Pre-opening Costs 37 - (33 ) 4,140 138 - 4,282 Development Costs - - - - - 11,301 11,301 Depreciation and Amortization 5,185 2,181 63,175 41,569 18,680 18,886 149,676 Share-based Compensation 110 47 873 423 270 5,202 6,925 Property Charges and Other 238 454 (57 ) 377 7,181 (3 ) 8,190 Adjusted EBITDA 20,161 4,732 229,744 102,683 67,871 (25,064 ) 400,127 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - 25,064 25,064 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 20,161 $ 4,732 $ 229,744 $ 102,683 $ 67,871 $ - $ 425,191 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Corporate

and Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,039 $ 5,114 $ 132,793 $ 28,915 $ 19,972 $ (70,879 ) $ 128,954 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 9,112 - 9,112 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 782 - 782 Pre-opening Costs - - 966 131 - - 1,097 Development Costs - - - - - 12,976 12,976 Depreciation and Amortization 4,975 2,090 40,782 46,081 21,042 18,495 133,465 Share-based Compensation 54 (73 ) 828 367 247 3,787 5,210 Property Charges and Other (611 ) 305 (5,692 ) 15,981 2,638 594 13,215 Adjusted EBITDA 17,457 7,436 169,677 91,475 53,793 (35,027 ) 304,811 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - 35,027 35,027 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 17,457 $ 7,436 $ 169,677 $ 91,475 $ 53,793 $ - $ 339,838





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Year Ended December 31, 2018 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Corporate

and Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ 34,789 $ 12,897 $ 500,203 $ 188,684 $ 122,909 $ (232,646 ) $ 626,836 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 60,778 - 60,778 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 3,001 - 3,001 Pre-opening Costs 37 - 32,624 4,550 158 - 37,369 Development Costs - - - - - 23,029 23,029 Depreciation and Amortization 19,655 8,413 209,622 176,006 75,274 75,106 564,076 Share-based Compensation 388 158 3,472 1,577 (129 ) 19,677 25,143 Property Charges and Other 678 22 10,460 4,471 7,209 6,307 29,147 Adjusted EBITDA 55,547 21,490 756,381 375,288 269,200 (108,527 ) 1,369,379 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - 108,527 108,527 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 55,547 $ 21,490 $ 756,381 $ 375,288 $ 269,200 $ - $ 1,477,906 Year Ended December 31, 2017 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Corporate

and Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ (149 ) $ 18,206 $ 625,766 $ 126,247 $ 92,636 $ (255,094 ) $ 607,612 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 51,661 - 51,661 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 3,143 - 3,143 Pre-opening Costs - - 1,933 116 225 - 2,274 Development Costs - - - - - 31,115 31,115 Depreciation and Amortization 20,973 8,312 171,216 184,456 84,200 71,418 540,575 Share-based Compensation 204 24 2,934 1,294 516 12,333 17,305 Property Charges and Other (357 ) 97 3,023 23,455 2,638 2,760 31,616 Adjusted EBITDA 20,671 26,639 804,872 335,568 235,019 (137,468 ) 1,285,301 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - 137,468 137,468 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 20,671 $ 26,639 $ 804,872 $ 335,568 $ 235,019 $ - $ 1,422,769





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 128,007 $ 81,172 $ 351,515 $ 347,002 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 2,164 (9,780 ) 2,336 (31,709 ) Net Income 130,171 71,392 353,851 315,293 Income Tax Credit (6,160 ) (945 ) (445 ) (10 ) Interest and Other Non-Operating Expenses, Net 79,965 58,507 273,430 292,329 Property Charges and Other 8,190 13,215 29,147 31,616 Share-based Compensation 6,925 5,210 25,143 17,305 Depreciation and Amortization 149,676 133,465 564,076 540,575 Development Costs 11,301 12,976 23,029 31,115 Pre-opening Costs 4,282 1,097 37,369 2,274 Land Rent to Belle Corporation 747 782 3,001 3,143 Payments to the Philippine Parties 15,030 9,112 60,778 51,661 Adjusted EBITDA 400,127 304,811 1,369,379 1,285,301 Corporate and Other Expenses 25,064 35,027 108,527 137,468 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 425,191 $ 339,838 $ 1,477,906 $ 1,422,769



