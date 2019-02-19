Dril-Quip Announces Timing of Year-End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 after the market closes. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2018 results and 2019 outlook on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)



Participants may join the conference call by dialing 855-477-6935 (domestic) or 409-983-9701 (international). The confirmation code for the call is 6978094. The call will also be webcast and will be available on Dril-Quip's website at www.dril-quip.com on the "Events and Presentations" page under the "Investors" tab. The earnings release and presentation slides to be discussed on the call will also be available under the "Investors" tab. An audio replay of the call will be available on Dril-Quip's website approximately 2 hours following its conclusion.

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep-water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

