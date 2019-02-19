BriaCell to Present Clinical and Scientific Findings with New Insights at Key Oncology Conferences

New insights into BriaDX™, BriaCell's simple patient HLA-type identification test, will be presented at 2019 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium held in in San Francisco, California, February 28-March 2, 2019.



Dr. Charles L. Wiseman will be a keynote speaker at Euro Breast Cancer Summit held in Paris, France, March 20-21, 2019.

Scientific findings supporting the development of Bria-OTS™, personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy, will be presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, March 29-April 3, 2019.

Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck & Co., Inc.) combination study is ongoing, with data to be press released late 1Q-2019 on a date to be communicated.

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, today announces it has been selected to present a poster at the 2019 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium, held February 28–March 2, 2019, in San Francisco, California. The poster will highlight findings related to the mechanism of action of the Company's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, to BriaDX™, the companion diagnostic test aimed at helping identify those patients most likely to benefit from Bria-IMT™, and to Bria-OTS™, BriaCell's off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy. Additionally, Dr. Charles L. Wiseman, BriaCell's founder and director, will be a keynote speaker at the 10th Euro Breast Cancer Summit, being held in Paris, France, March 20-21, 2019. Furthermore, BriaCell has also been accepted to present a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held March 29-April 3, 2019, at Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Georgia. The poster will summarize molecular and clinical findings supporting the advancement of the Bria-OTS™ program.

2019 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium

San Francisco, California

February 28–March 2, 2019

BriaCell will highlight important clinical and molecular findings of its completed, 23-subject Phase I/IIa trial of Bria-IMT™ in patients with advanced breast cancer, including significant tumor regression in certain patients who matched Bria-IMT™ at HLA types. Additionally, an analysis of immunologic factors will be presented, including delayed-type hypersensitivity and antibody responses suggesting heightened immune activity in patients treated with Bria-IMT™. HLA-matching subjects had an improved response rate (i.e., tumor reduction), and HLA matching is currently being evaluated as a predictor of the tumor response in the ongoing combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® ([manufactured by Merck &, Co., NYSE:MRK)], listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026. These data support the Company's Bria-OTS™ program.

The details of the poster are as follows:

Abstract Submission ID: 245533

Abstract Number: 6

Title: Targeted tumor-derived cellular immunotherapy in advanced breast cancer patients induces initial immune responses and tumor regression.

Session Information: Poster Session B

Date: Friday, March 1, 2019,

Time: 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. PT

Location: Golden Gate Hall, B2 Level

Poster Board Number: B4

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be posted on http://briacell.com/investor-relations/presentations/.

10th Euro Breast Cancer Summit

Paris, France

March 20–21, 2019

Dr. Charles L. Wiseman will be a keynoter speaker at the 10th Euro Breast Cancer Summit, being held in Paris, France, March 20-21, 2019. This year's theme will be "Rediscovering Novel Approaches towards Cure for Breast Cancer and Women's Health".

AACR Annual Meeting 2019

Atlanta, Georgia

March 29–April 3, 2019

BriaCell will summarize efficacy and safety data of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, as obtained in several clinical trials. Additionally, insights into Bria-IMT™'s mechanism of action will be provided, which are, in essence, molecular and clinical findings supporting the development of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell's off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, program. Bria-OTS™ consists of a set of cell lines under development that are similar to Bria-IMT™ but engineered to produce different human leukocyte antigen (HLA) antigens to match individual patients. BriaCell anticipates an increased response rate (i.e., tumor reduction) with HLA-matched Bria-OTS™ cell lines compared to unmatched Bria-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer patients. Bria-OTS™ is currently under development, with plans to enter the clinic later in 2019.

The details of the poster are as follows:

Abstract Control Number: 3662

Title: Development of a personalized off-the-shelf whole-cell immunotherapy for breast cancer

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immunomodulators and Response to Therapy

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 24

Poster Board Number: 21

Permanent Abstract Number: 4998

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be posted on http://briacell.com/investor-relations/presentations/.

"An estimated 42,000 women will die of breast cancer in 2019 in the U.S. alone, indicating a substantial unmet medical need for a large patient population whose tumors had become resistant to chemotherapy or other therapeutic regimens. Currently, there are no effective treatment options for these patients, leaving them with a very poor prognosis and a grim survival outlook," stated Dr. Bill Williams, president and CEO of BriaCell. "We are excited to share our findings with the scientific and medical community at ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium and the AACR meeting. We believe that our unique approach is promising and supports personalizing our immunotherapy to match individual patients. HLA typing may serve as a companion diagnostic test, BriaDX™, to determine the best match for Bria-IMT™ and for Bria-OTS™, our off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, which is under development for breast cancer patients. Bria-OTS™ has the potential to stimulate the immune system in a manner tailored to the patient without the complexities associated with other personalized therapies, to bring hope to advanced breast cancer patients with few effective treatment options. Further studies are merited and in progress, especially for our ongoing combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA®."

Separately, the Company has posted a revamped investor presentation along with more detailed investor and scientific presentations on BriaCell's website: http://briacell.com/investor-relations/presentations/.

About ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium

Designed for clinicians, scientists and all other members of the cancer care and research community, ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium is a three-day meeting dedicated to clinical and translational research and advancements in immuno-oncology and the implications for clinical use and patient care. This meeting focuses on clinical education in immuno-oncology where all aspects of care are fundamentally different from traditional therapies.

For more information on ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium, please visit: https://immunosym.org.

About Euro Breast Cancer Summit

In its 10th year, the Euro Breast Cancer Summit gathers cancer biologists, oncologists, pathologists and other medical professionals to discuss the latest innovations in the field of breast cancer.

This year's theme will be "Rediscovering Novel Approaches towards Cure for Breast Cancer and Women's Health".

For more information on Euro Breast Cancer Summit, please visit: https://eurobreastcancer.cancersummit.org/organizing-committee.php.

About AACR

Founded in 1907 in Washington, D.C., May 7, 1907, by a group of 11 physicians and scientists intended "to further the investigation and spread the knowledge of cancer", to prevent and cure cancer using research, education, communication, collaboration, funding, and advocacy have been the mission of AACR. With its programs and services, AACR advances research in cancer and related biomedical science by facilitating exchange of knowledge and innovations among scientists and clinicians dedicated to the fight against cancer, providing education and training in oncology treatment and advancing cancer etiology, prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment worldwide.

For more information on AACR, please visit: https://www.aacr.org.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, its lead candidate, in a combination study with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.). The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 90 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: http://www.BriaCell.com.

