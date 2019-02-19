Watchfire Signs Elevates Weninger and Dines on Leadership Team

DANVILLE, Ill., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs , a leading manufacturer of outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, has elevated two employees in its top level leadership team. Kim Weninger was named chief operating officer and Kyle Dines was promoted to vice president of sports and indoor. Click to tweet .



Kim Weninger joined Watchfire Signs as vice president, operations in 2015. Over her career, she has held senior level managerial positions in industries including chemicals, manufacturing, construction, industrial consulting, semiconductors and oil/gas. She is known for her inclusive leadership style, data driven decisions, and ethical core values.

"The promotion of Kim to chief operating officer reflects the contribution she has been making to the growth and strategic direction of Watchfire," said Steve Harriott, president and CEO of Watchfire Signs. "Kim now will be leading the development of our strategic planning process and also will be developing our capabilities to win in the large-scale ‘spectacular' sign market, including our ability to take on turnkey projects as a general contractor."

Since joining Watchfire, Weninger has built a world-class operations team that enables Watchfire to operate more efficiently, provide faster customer service, be more competitive in the marketplace and make Watchfire a safer place for employees.

Weninger earned her bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; her master's degree in chemical engineering from Michigan Technological University, Houghton; and a master's of business administration, finance from University of St. Thomas.

Kyle Dines was promoted from sales director of the outdoor advertising (OA) division to vice president of sports and indoor. In this role, Dines will be responsible for managing all aspects of these two important Watchfire markets.

Dines is a 12-year veteran of Watchfire, who has held various roles in engineering, project management and sales. Most recently he led the digital billboard sales team, and helped elevate Watchfire to a market leader in this space by transforming the division to be more data driven.

"Watchfire has been making important investments to accelerate our growth in both the indoor and sports signage markets," said Harriott. "We now have a variety of indoor and outdoor signage products and software geared toward the sports market, as well as a full suite of indoor products and innovative content management systems to meet the growing indoor signage market. Kyle brings a wall-to-wall understanding of the Watchfire organization, as well as the technical depth to guide these two product portfolios."

Dines earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Franklin University, Columbus, Ohio.

Both Weninger and Dines will report directly to Harriott.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com .

