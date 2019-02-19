Jetlines Announces Commercial Agreements with Booking.com/Google Flights/Travel Fusion and Salesforce

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Jetlines Ltd. (JET: TSX-V) (JETMF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Jetlines") is pleased to provide an update on recent commercial developments related to Jetlines' build out in preparation for launch.



Distribution

Jetlines has reached agreements with two companies to supplement its approach to selling tickets directly through the Jetlines website.

Jetlines has signed an agreement with Travel Fusion, a leading online travel content aggregator and innovator of Direct Connect distribution solutions. Travel Fusion operates the world's largest Direct Connect distribution and payment platform, directly linking hundreds of travel suppliers to Online Travel Agencies, online (Corporate) Booking Tools, Travel Search and Mobile services. Travel Fusion aggregates over 220 low cost carriers, full service carriers, and rail operators. Travel Fusion's proven and scalable architecture enables fast adaptability to changes in the industry and includes full support for ancillary services.

Jetlines will enter into an agreement with Google Flights, an industry leading flight search engine. Google Flights allows you to book flights from more than 300 airline and online travel agency partners. It has the built-in capability to book one-way, round-trip, and multi-city tickets, and includes functionalities such as an interactive calendar, price graphs to find the best fares, and the capability to filter flight searches by cabin class, airlines, and number of stops.

Ancillaries

Jetlines has reached an agreement with CarTrawler, a global leader in end-to-end travel technology that will give Jetlines' future passengers access to a suite of ground transportation solutions including car rental, bus, rail, chauffeur and taxi transfers directly from the Jetlines' website. CarTrawler's platform is used by over 100 different international airlines including Ryanair, Virgin Australia, AirAsia, FlyDubai and Vueling by connecting international car rental brands, buses, chauffeurs and taxi transfers from over 2,000 agents in 50,000 locations.

Jetlines is entering into an agreement with Booking.com, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. The Booking.com website and mobile application is available in over 40 languages, and offers over 28 million listings world-wide. Jetlines' customers will be able to book their ideal accommodation quickly and easily through Jetlines' website without incurring any added fees. Booking.com is also supported by a dedicated team of customer support specialists that work to continuously improve customer experience and the ease of transactions.

E-Commerce & Marketing

While Jetlines and the marketing agency of record, Cossette, continue to work on the comprehensive marketing plan for 2019, Jetlines has entered into a partnership with Salesforce to leverage their digital marketing and CRM services and expertise. Jetlines' ability to operate through a clean-sheet design allowing it to bring technology and personalization to the forefront of the customer experience is a significant opportunity for Jetlines. Salesforce's innovative data-driven approach will allow Jetlines to best utilize the information that its future passengers share and to optimize sales and marketing initiatives.

"We are determined to make travel easy and affordable to Canadians in a very open and honest way. We want to give our future customers the optionality of when and how they purchase their Jetlines' tickets, and what ancillary products or services they may want to add when travelling with us," commented Jordi Porcel, Chief Sales, Marketing, and Customer Experience Officer. "We are committed to providing a positive experience for our future passengers and that is reflected in the agreements we are reaching with key companies that are leaders in their respective industries," Mr. Porcel added.

About Canada Jetlines Ltd.

Canada Jetlines is set to become Canada's first true Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) airline, with plans to operate flights across Canada and provide non-stop service from Canada to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. The Company plans to commence operations with the Airbus A320 fleet, the most widely used aircraft for ultra-low-cost carriers worldwide. Jetlines is led by a board and management team with extensive experience and expertise in low-cost airlines, start-ups and capital markets. The Company was granted an unprecedented exemption from the Government of Canada that will permit it to conduct domestic air services while having up to 49% foreign voting interests.

For more information on Jetlines, please visit our website at www.jetlines.ca .

Canada Jetlines is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the resource, aviation, and technology sectors.

