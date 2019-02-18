Market Overview

Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market.  Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 60 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.  For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

