ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|11-Feb-19
|6,000
|158.98
|953,898.00
|12-Feb-19
|7,110
|159.97
|1,137,402.04
|13-Feb-19
|6,500
|161.83
|1,051,901.48
|14-Feb-19
|6,500
|162.79
|1,058,114.96
|15-Feb-19
|6,500
|162.95
|1,059,176.84
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
