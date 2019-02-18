ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 11-Feb-19 6,000 158.98 953,898.00 12-Feb-19 7,110 159.97 1,137,402.04 13-Feb-19 6,500 161.83 1,051,901.48 14-Feb-19 6,500 162.79 1,058,114.96 15-Feb-19 6,500 162.95 1,059,176.84

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).