II-VI Incorporated Unveils 800 mW High Reliability Pump Laser for Next Generation Undersea Networks

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a global leader in optical components and modules for undersea networks, today announced the unveiling of its 800 mW high reliability pump lasers for next generation undersea networks.



II-VI's undersea pump lasers achieve the highest commercially available output power of 800 mW, with record-high electrical-to-optical conversion efficiency, enabling a significantly lower cost per bit of undersea transmission.





The undersea network is central to the service offerings of cloud and content service providers. II-VI's undersea pump lasers achieve the highest commercially available output power of 800 mW, with record-high electrical-to-optical conversion efficiency, enabling a significantly lower cost per bit of undersea transmission .

Specifically:

With 800 mW of output power available, II-VI enables higher capacity cables, including the trend towards higher fiber-count designs and wider transmission windows across both the C- and L-bands.

The combined efficiency gains from all the pump lasers across the span of the cable reduce the energy required to operate undersea systems and lower power cable costs.

The high output power and energy efficiency of the pump lasers enable the reach extension of undersea links, which are constrained by maximum power feed limits.

"The growth of hyperscale datacenters and internet traffic worldwide is driving the buildout of the global undersea network infrastructure and spurring the demand for our high reliability 800 mW pump lasers," said Simon Loten, General Manager, II-VI Pump Laser Division. "We expect that this demand will continue to be strong globally, especially in the regions of emerging economies where a growing number of datacenters will be required to handle the exponential increase in user and device connectivity."

II-VI's undersea pump laser product line is world renowned for its high reliability and is uniquely qualified to operate for decades on the ocean floor.

II-VI at OFC, Mar. 5-7, 2019, Booth #4312

Applications such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning promise to be transformative across a broad range of industries. They are enabled by advanced technologies such as sensors that map their surroundings in three dimensions, communications networks that instantly ferry a vast amount of data across large distances and hyperscale datacenters that rapidly compile and analyze massive amounts of data. II-VI will showcase at OFC new products that enable the 5G optical infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters, 3D sensing and LiDAR to name a few. Stop by II-VI's booth and discover what II-VI can do for you.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie

Director of Corporate Communications

mark.lourie@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b296049b-0728-462f-b051-564cbf585a26