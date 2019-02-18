Husson University Professor Greg Winston to Conduct Research in Northern Ireland as a Fulbright Scholar

BANGOR, MAINE, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Greg Winston, a professor in Husson's College of Science and Humanities and the University's faculty athletic representative, was recently named a 2019-2020 Fulbright Scholar. Becoming a Fulbright Scholar is one of the highest honors accorded to professional college educators and researchers.



Fulbright Scholars are given the opportunity to travel abroad, conduct research, lecture, and/or consult with other scholars and institutions. For his part, Winston has been named a distinguished scholar in Irish literature at Queen's University-Belfast (QUB) in Northern Ireland. From January to June of 2020, he will serve as a visiting faculty member at the QUB's School of Arts, English, and Languages – the home of the Seamus Heaney Center for Poetry. In this role, he will teach an undergraduate seminar called "Militarization and Peace in Irish Literature." Winston will also teach a graduate course called "The Nature of Modern Irish Writing."



"The graduate class ties in with my current research," said Winston. "It takes an environmental, or ecocritical, approach to twentieth-century Irish literature." Literature scholars use an ecocritical approach to analyze texts so they can better understand environmental concerns and examine the various ways literature treats the subject of nature.



As part of this research, Winston will be focusing on the poet Seamus Heaney and the novelist John McGahern. Heaney grew up in Northern Ireland, in County Derry, and attended Queen's University. McGahern came from the County Leitrim/Roscommon region, just across the border in the Irish Republic.



"I'll have a chance to visit both writers' home regions and other locations represented in their writings," said Winston. "I'll also go to archives that contain correspondence, drafts, manuscripts, and other materials associated with their work. I'm looking forward to meeting a number of Irish scholars, critics, poets, and writers doing work in this area. This will all be an invaluable part of my efforts to help students better understand Irish literature, Irish studies, modernism and an environmental approach to literature."



Winston feels that Fulbright Scholar opportunities are vitally important for Husson University and every academic community. "Scholarship, teaching, and university life include learning from and connecting with others, respecting differences, and breaking down barriers--whether cultural, social, or economic. The Fulbright Program represents the best of what the U.S. and global university life can be. It encourages connections and building bridges between cultures."\



"I expect to return to Husson with some new learning approaches and teaching practices, based on the faculty and students I will come to know at QUB, as well as the broader context of the university system in the United Kingdom. I also hope to discover new texts and encounter fresh perspectives on familiar ones, all of which can expand the scope and content for my literature courses back at Husson," concluded Winston.



More About the Fulbright Scholars program:



On August 1, 1946, President Harry S. Truman signed the bill that created the Fulbright program - the largest educational exchange initiative in history. The Fulbright Scholars were a part of the U.S. international outreach efforts that began after World War II.



Today, University faculty members at all stages of their careers can apply to become Fulbright Scholars.1 Fulbright grant recipients can participate in a number of year- or semester-long research and/or teaching opportunities in foreign countries. Short-term consulting grants are also available to U.S. faculty through the Fulbright Specialist Program.2Generally, a Ph.D. or equivalent terminal degree is required to apply for a Fulbright Scholar Program grant.3

Dr. Greg Winston, a professor in Husson's College of Science and Humanities, was recently named a 2019-2020 Fulbright Scholar. Becoming a Fulbright Scholar is one of the highest honors accorded to professional college educators and researchers



For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is the most affordable private college in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.









More About Dr. Greg Winston



Greg Winston joined the Husson faculty in August 2001 after earning his Ph.D. in English from the University of Delaware (2001) and his Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University (1993). He teaches a range of English and humanities courses, from the general education sequence in writing, rhetoric, and literature to upper-level electives including world literature, environmental writing, literature and medicine, and Irish studies. His scholarship takes historical and environmental approaches to Irish and British modernist writers. He is author of the book "Joyce and Militarism," a study of James Joyce's writing in the context of Irish political history and European martial culture (published by University Press of Florida 2012, paperback 2015).



Other select recent publications include articles on Joseph Conrad (in Critical Approaches to Joseph Conrad, University of South Carolina Press, 2015) and Joyce (in James Joyce Quarterly and EcoJoyce, Cork University Press, 2014). Professor Winston serves as faculty athletics representative (FAR), an NCAA position whose purpose is to foster an appropriate academic-athletic balance on campus and to ensure the well-being of student-athletes. He has previously worked as a journalist covering capital markets in New York City and as a newspaper reporter in rural Alaska. Beyond campus, his interests include whitewater kayaking, backcountry skiing and renovating classic Maine homes.



For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is the most affordable private college in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu .

# # #





1 Source: https://eca.state.gov/fulbright/information/faculty-members-and-professors

2 Ibid

3 Ibid

Attachments

Eric B. Gordon Husson University 207.649.4647 gordoner@husson.edu