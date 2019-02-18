NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 05, 2019
SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") (NYSE:NIO), a pioneer in China's premium electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 05, 2019, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 05, 2019 (8:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 06, 2019).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|United States:
|+1-845-675-0437
|International:
|+65-6713-5090
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3018-6771
|Conference ID:
|6083209
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 12, 2019 08:59 am ET:
|United States:
|+1-646-254-3697
|International:
|+61-2-8199-0299
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3051-2780
|Conference ID:
|6083209
About NIO Inc.
NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China's premium electric vehicle market, founded in November 2014. NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China from June 2018 and officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
NIO Inc.
Jade Wei
Tel: +86-21-6908-3681
Email: ir@nio.com
Heather Diwu
Tel: +86-10-5687-4108
Email: ir@nio.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6201
Email: nio@tpg-ir.com
Source: NIO