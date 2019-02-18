Biophytis Announces Three Oral and One Poster Presentations at the 2019 International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the 2019 International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR 2019) being held from February 20 to 22, 2019 in Miami Beach, FL. The Company will present details of its lead clinical drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), including its history and unique mechanism-of-action that targets the MAS receptor for the preservation of muscle function in muscle wasting disorders. Additionally, the Company will present the clinical trial design of its ongoing SARA Phase 2 study of Sarconeos (BIO101) in sarcopenia.



Stanislas Veillet, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biophytis said, "We are pleased to have been selected for three oral presentations and a poster at ICFSR 2019. We look forward to sharing the potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of sarcopenia and other muscular dystrophies with leading international clinicians and scientists from industry and academia. We believe Sarconeos (BIO101) is one of the most advanced drug candidates in clinical development for the treatment of sarcopenia, a severe geriatric muscle wasting condition with no currently approved medication."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Sarconeos (API BIO101) targets Mas receptor within the protective arm of the renin angiotensin system and proves efficacy in various models of muscle wasting. Presenter: Pierre Dilda, Ph.D. Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 / 5:30 pm EST Additional Info: Oral Communication 10 Title: Insect Steroid Hormones as Human Medicine: Application to Sarcopenia and Muscle Dystrophies. Presenter: Stanislas Veillet, Ph.D. Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 / 12:25 pm EST Additional Info: Oral Presentation at the Lunch Industry Symposium hosted by Biophytis Title: Designing a clinical program for BIO101, a Mas receptor activator to target age-related sarcopenia. Presenter: Waly Dioh, Ph.D. Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 21 2019 / 12:25 pm EST Additional Info: Oral Presentation at the Lunch Industry Symposium hosted by Biophytis Title: Evaluation of safety and efficacy of BIO101, a new investigational drug for sarcopenia: a double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized clinical trial. Presenter: Waly Dioh, Ph.D. Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 Additional Info: Poster: Clinical Trials and Therapeutics P78

About Biophytis

Biophytis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Our therapeutic approach targets key biological resilience pathways that can protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological stresses that lead to age-related diseases. Our lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is for the treatment of retinopathies, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis is based in Paris, France and in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.biophytis.com .

BIOPHYTIS is listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris (ALBPS; ISIN: FR0012816825).

