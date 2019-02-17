CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, AXGN, YRIV and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Class Period: (i) all persons who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018; (ii) all Dentsply International Inc. shareholders who held shares as of the record date of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the January 11, 2016 special meeting of Dentsply International Inc. shareholders; and (iii) all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Dentsply International in exchange for their shares of common stock of Sirona in connection with the Acquisition

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants attributed the Company's financial performance to the Company's "innovation," "operational improvement efforts," "new products," and "continued investments in sales and marketing" and told investors that these factors helped the Company succeed despite the "highly competitive" market for its products. In reality, the Company's financial results had been buoyed by an anticompetitive scheme among the Company's three primary distributors that suppressed competition in the dental supply market and artificially inflated the price of dental supplies sold by Dentsply. Further, Defendants concealed that an exclusive distribution arrangement that Sirona had with one of its distributors, Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson"), required Patterson to regularly make large minimum purchases regardless of demand and, as a result, by 2015, Patterson had been supplied with so much excess inventory that it could not be sold. This channel-stuffing rendered the Company's reported sales, financial results and guidance materially false and misleading. In addition, the Company represented that it reported its financial statements, including its goodwill, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. In fact, the Company's reported goodwill was artificially inflated and not reported in accordance with GAAP because it did not reflect the financial impact of the anticompetitive scheme.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Class Period: August 7, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Allegations: AxoGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company's pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company's future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company's products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company's consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company's sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company's key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Allegations: Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze's purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the Company's main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze's only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Class Period: April 13, 2018 - January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Vale S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale's programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale's dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

