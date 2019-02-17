CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UXIN, WRCDF, WCAGY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin's 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Wirecard AG (OTC:WRCDF, WCAGY))

Class Period: April 7, 2016 - February 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Wirecard AG made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for the period spanning from 2015 to 2018, a senior Wirecard executive in Singapore had been accused of forging and backdating contracts, including falsifying accounts and money laundering; (2) an external law firm commissioned to investigate Wirecard's Singapore office had reportedly found evidence of "serious offences of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts"; (3) Wirecard had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Wirecard's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Class Period: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: General Electric Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power's flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power's goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

