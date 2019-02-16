Stull, Stull & Brody Launches Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by 22nd Century Group's (NYSE American:XXII) Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody announces that a derivative lawsuit has been filed on behalf of holders of 22nd Century Group's (NYSE:XXII) stock, and that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of 22nd Century Group.



The Complaint filed alleges that, since February 18, 2016, 22nd Century Group made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (a) its stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (b) such conduct would subject it to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; and (c) its public statements were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Michael J. Klein, Esq. at Stull, Stull & Brody by e-mail at XXII@ssbny.com , by calling (212) 687-7230 x147, or by fax at 212-490-2022, or by writing to Stull, Stull & Brody, 6 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017. You can also visit our website at www.ssbny.com .

Stull, Stull & Brody has litigated many class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions. Stull, Stull & Brody has offices in New York and California. The Stull, Stull & Brody website ( www.ssbny.com ) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.