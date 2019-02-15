IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: IMMU), if they purchased the Company's shares between the expanded period of February 8, 2018 and January 18, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



Immunomedics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com reported that "the FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations-including its handling of a data integrity breach-observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14." Then, on January 17, 2019, Immunomedics disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its product candidate, sacituzumab govitecan, which raised issues relating to "Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control matters."

On this news, the price of Immunomedics' shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc. et al., 2:18-cv-17645.

