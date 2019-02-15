ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE), if they purchased the Company's shares between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.



Astec investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-astec-industries-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Astec and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2018, the Company disclosed a wide range of disappointing financial results for 3Q2018 including a decrease in domestic sales of 1.2% and a 28.1% decline in domestic backlog and for 2018, core revenue growth forecast slashed from 7%-12% to 1%-3% as well as revenue and earnings per share well below analysts' expectations.

On this news, the price of Astec's shares plummeted.

The case is City of Taylor General Employees Retirement System v. Astec Industries, Inc., et al., 19-cv-0002.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.