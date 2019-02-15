Market Overview

Lydall to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results

Globe Newswire  
February 15, 2019
MANCHESTER, Conn., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2018 on Monday, February 25, 2019 after the market closes.  A conference call will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:

  • Dale G. Barnhart, President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and
  • Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations.

Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or 412-902-4181, internationally.  In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section.

A recording of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 5, 2019 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10128314.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets.  For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com.  Lydall® is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For further information contact:
Brendan Moynihan
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Telephone 860-646-1233 
Facsimile 860-646-8847
www.lydall.com 
info@lydall.com

Lydall, Inc. Logo

