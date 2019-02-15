The Habit Restaurants, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) ("The Habit"), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results for the period ended December 25, 2018 on February 28, 2019 shortly after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, The Habit will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Russ Bendel, chief executive officer and president, and Ira Fils, chief financial officer.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (855) 328-6837 or for international callers by dialing (631) 891-4304. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 10006156. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 7, 2019.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.habitburger.com under the "Events" section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 250 restaurants in 11 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland and Pennsylvania, as well as four international locations.

Contacts

Investors:

(949) 943-8692

HabitIR@habitburger.com