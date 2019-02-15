Redefy Holdings, Inc., Hires Seasoned Real Estate Executive Colby Sambrotto as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefy Holdings, Inc., a disruptive technology company that is transforming the real estate market, today announced that it has hired Colby Sambrotto as the company's Chief Revenue Officer effective March 1, 2019. In this role, Mr. Sambrotto will be responsible for leading the for sale by owner and limited service brokerage operations for Redefy. In addition, he will manage the customer acquisition and marketing functions.



Mr. Sambrotto was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of USRealty.com, a national, online real estate brokerage. In this role, he was instrumental in helping bring ‘commission control' to American home sellers with a flexible business model for selling real estate online. Prior to joining US Realty.com, Mr. Sambrotto was Chief Operating Officer for ForSaleByOwner.com, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the business including business development, web development, strategic planning and human resources.

"I am pleased to have someone with Colby's vast real estate experience join the firm," said Chris Rediger, Chief Executive Officer of Redefy Holdings, Inc. "We are committed to deepening our leadership bench strength as we continue to grow the company and help clients reduce the cost of buying or selling a home."

"I am impressed by what Chris and the Redefy team have accomplished over the past several years. This is a space ready for disruption and I believe Redefy is best positioned to succeed," said Sambrotto. "I look forward to helping clients sell their homes and keep more of their hard-earned equity."

Redefy seeks to capitalize on the growth in the emerging online residential real estate market in the U.S., as the more tech-savvy buyers and sellers demand alternatives to the high fees associated with traditional real estate transactions. For the first time in 2016, the percentage of buyers who found the home they purchased themselves online surpassed 50%, exceeding the 34% who say they found their home through an agent, according to NAR's 2016 profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. This compares with 2001 statistics where those numbers were 8% and 48%, respectively.

About Colby N. Sambrotto

Colby Sambrotto is Chief Revenue Officer of Redefy. Mr. Sambrotto is a career entrepreneur, who has founded, grown, managed and sold several successful online businesses including USRealty.com, SharpHome.com, BizTrader.com and ForSaleByOwner.com.

Before setting out on his own, Mr. Sambrotto developed content for the financial services industry at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and Dean Witter from 1994-1999. Mr. Sambrotto graduated with a bachelor's degree in History from Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY.

About Chris Rediger

Mr. Rediger is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Redefy Holding, Inc. He was recently named one of the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), which ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry as of December 31, 2018. He has more than 14 years of new home construction and residential real estate experience. Prior to founding Redefy, he managed a $12 million residential real estate investment pool devoted to buying distressed homes or half-built properties, completing them and then renting or selling the finished assets. Mr. Rediger graduated with a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO.

About Redefy

Redefy is a disruptive technology company that is transforming the real estate market. Redefy offers full-service real estate sales services for a $3,000 flat fee and passes the commission savings onto the home owner. Redefy does business in key states and major metro markets across the U.S. Redefy has been acknowledged for its innovation and growth by several leading sources. Redefy was named one of "Inman's 2017 Most Innovative Brokerage" award finalists; was one of Inc. 500 List's 2016 "Fasting Growing Companies" (Final Rank #103), "2016 Top 5 Real Estate Companies", "2016 Top Denver Company" and "2016 Top Colorado Company"; Denver Business Journal's 2016 "Top 10 Best Places to Work (Medium Sized Company category); and was named a finalist for "Inman's 2015 Most Innovative Real Estate Company" award.

