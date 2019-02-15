SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Bristow Group Inc.
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Bristow Group Inc. ("Bristow" or "the Company") (NYSE:BRS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On February 11, 2019, Bristow disclosed that it "did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements." The same day, the Company announced that it had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc. To obtain additional information, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bristow-group-inc-loss-form
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.
