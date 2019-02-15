Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the March 11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Wayfair Inc. ("Wayfair" or the "Company") (NYSE: W ) securities between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On November 1, 2018, Wayfair issued a press release announcing a net loss of $151.7 million ($1.69 per share) for the third quarter 2018, compared to a net loss of $76.4 million (or $0.88 per share) for the third quarter of 2017. The Company attributed the loss to a 43% increase in advertising expenses. On this news, the price of Wayfair stock fell more than $14 per share, or approximately 13%, to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

