Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City Presents 2019 Winter Wedding Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently engaged couples and guests are invited to experience what makes the Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City such a unique wedding venue on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The hotel will host "Let Love Soar!", a Winter Wedding Show, where attendees can spend the evening touring the Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City Hotel's Rooftop Siena and elegant ballrooms, sampling hors d'oeuvres, refreshments and wedding cake, meet our Preferred Partners and more.



The Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City is well known for providing a level of Southern hospitality that goes beyond all expectations and consequently hosts extraordinary events unlike any other venue in the Charlotte area. The Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City prides itself on creating the perfect wedding experience, from its inviting atmosphere to its elegant accommodations, unsurpassed cuisine and gracious service. During the upcoming bridal show, the hotel's dedicated wedding specialists will be on hand to help couples plan an outstanding affair.

Admission is complimentary to brides and grooms and $5.00 for each additional guest, payable at the door. Complimentary parking is available in the Wake Forest Deck adjacent to the hotel. Guests will also be entered to win fantastic door prizes.

Whether it's a grand soiree or an intimate affair, Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City is committed to providing couples with an unforgettable wedding experience. To RSVP to the 2019 Winter Wedding Show, contact a wedding specialist by calling (704) 335-5400 or emailing HICCBrides@gfhotels.com.

About Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City

As one of the top hotels in the fashionable Uptown Charlotte area, the Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City offers an ideal location that is just eight miles from Charlotte Douglas Airport (CLT). The hotel is also adjacent to the Spectrum Center, making it easy to catch a sporting event or concert, and conveniently located within close proximity of Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL Carolina Panthers, NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Charlotte Convention Center. Race fans can catch all of the action at The Charlotte Motor Speedway, just a short drive from the hotel. The perfect uptown location, stylishly appointed rooms and high-quality service combine to rank the property among the most sought after hotels in Charlotte, NC.

The hotel features complimentary high-speed, wireless Internet access in all guest rooms and the lobby. Meeting and event spaces at the property can accommodate up to 450 guests, and the hotel's top-notch amenities include Caffe Siena, a rooftop with a seasonal outdoor pool, hot tub, and great views, as well as free transportation within three miles of the hotel.

About GF Management

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 80 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities, waterparks, casinos and golf courses in 28 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com.

Contact: Stacey Schroeder-Bacsi

Tel: (704) 335-5400

Email: BacsiS@gfhotels.com